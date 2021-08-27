U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Continental, Delphi Technologies and Nidec Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the automotive powertrain cooling system market and it is poised to grow by $2.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on automotive powertrain cooling system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing production of bigger engine vehicles, high dependence on internal combustion engine vehicles, and the growth in demand for passenger vehicles.

The automotive powertrain cooling system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the replacement of aluminum with brazen copper in powertrain cooling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive powertrain cooling system market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased development of compact powertrain cooling systems and the development of powertrain cooling systems that use water for engine cooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on automotive powertrain cooling system market covers the following areas:

  • Automotive powertrain cooling system market sizing

  • Automotive powertrain cooling system market forecast

  • Automotive powertrain cooling system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive powertrain cooling system market vendors that include Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive powertrain cooling system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Continental AG

  • Delphi Technologies Plc

  • DENSO Corp.

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Nidec Corp.

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Valeo SA

  • Visteon Corp.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt1hft

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


