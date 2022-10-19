U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Global Automotive Powertrain Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Powertrain Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817928/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Automotive Powertrain Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Powertrain estimated at US$700.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. All-Wheel Drive (AWD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$375 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $190.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

The Automotive Powertrain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$190.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$358.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR

In the global Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$147.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$308.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
BorgWarner, Inc.
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Hyundai Motor Company
JTEKT Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817928/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Powertrain - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Powertrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD),
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Position Type - All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Position Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel
Drive (RWD) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
Propulsion Type - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Powertrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Powertrain by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Powertrain
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Powertrain by Position Type - All-Wheel
Drive (AWD), Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817928/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


