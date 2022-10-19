Global Automotive Powertrain Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Automotive Powertrain Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Powertrain estimated at US$700.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. All-Wheel Drive (AWD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$375 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $190.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
The Automotive Powertrain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$190.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$358.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR
In the global Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$147.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$308.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
BorgWarner, Inc.
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Hyundai Motor Company
JTEKT Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Powertrain - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
