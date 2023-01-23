U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

The Global Automotive Prognostics Market is forecast to grow by $5,269.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive prognostics market and is forecast to grow by $5,269.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.58% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336685/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the automotive prognostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics systems, the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions.

The automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles

By End-user
• Aftermarket
• OEMs

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the traditional automotive suppliers entering the automotive telematics market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive prognostics market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of autonomous vehicles to benefit prognostics demand and the implementation of 5G technology to enhance prognostics efficiency will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive prognostics market covers the following areas:
• Automotive prognostics market sizing
• Automotive prognostics market forecast
• Automotive prognostics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics market vendors that include ANSYS Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Management LLC, Fleet Complete, Garrett Motion Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Magna International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pioneer Corp., Predii Inc., Preteckt Inc., Ridgetop Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Solera Holdings LLC, VMware Inc., Progress Software Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336685/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


