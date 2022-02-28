U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Displacement Type, By Region, By Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type (Oil Pump, Water Pump, Fuel Pump, Vacuum Pump, Windshield Washer Pump, Transmission Pump, Steering Pump), By Technology (Mechanical Pump, Electrical Pump), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Displacement Type (Fixed Displacement, Variable Displacement), By Region, By Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Displacement Type, By Region, By Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240535/?utm_source=GNW

Global automotive pump market valued at USD79.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow further with a CAGR of 6.56% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to achieve market value of USD115.28 billion by 2026F. Growth factors for the global automotive pump market include surging demand for fuel efficiency in automobiles and increased vehicle production globally. Increasing demand for automatic transmission in automobiles and growing research and development in the automobiles to satisfy automation demands, are further driving the growth of the global automotive pump market in the upcoming five years. Expanding automotive industry, growing technological advancement in the automotive pumps and their production along with expanding fleet of commercial vehicles are further supporting the growth of the global automotive pump market in the next five years. Government initiatives, and strict regulation to reduce carbon emission, introduction and gaining popularity of the electric vehicles, along with rising disposable income among the working population, are also substantiating the growth of the global automotive pump market in the future five years. Increasing urbanization, expanding manufacturing units, growing number of market players and increasing demands from the automotive industry are also aiding the growth of global automotive pump market.
An automotive pump is a device installed in automobiles for transmitting fluids (liquid or gas) by decreasing or increasing the pressure on fluids.Automotive pumps have applications in several vehicle systems such as transmission, windshield, steering, coolant, and lubrication.

The growing demand for environment-friendly solutions has influenced manufacturers to develop well-organized automotive pumps.
The global automotive pump market is segmented by pump type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, displacement type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into mechanical pump and electrical pump.

Mechanical pumps are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of growing production of non-electric vehicles and large fleet of vehicles.Electric pumps are expected to register fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years on account of growing technological advancements and increased production of innovative electric vehicles and fuel pump designs.

Moreover, increased investment in the electric vehicles and their parts manufacturing further substantiate the growth of the global automotive pump market.
Aisin Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Rheinmetall AG, SHW AG, Hitachi, Ltd. etc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive pump market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive pump market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive pump market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global automotive pump market based on pump type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, displacement type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive pump market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive pump market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive pump market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive pump market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive pump market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive pump market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Automotive pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive pump
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive pump market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type:
o Oil Pump
o Water Pump
o Fuel Pump
o Vacuum Pump
o Windshield washer Pump
o Transmission Pump
o Steering Pump
• Global Automotive pump Market, By Technology:
o Mechanical Pump
o Electrical Pump
• Global Automotive pump Market, By Sales Channel:
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• Global Automotive pump Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Car
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Global Automotive pump Market, By Displacement Type:
o Fixed Displacement
o Variable Displacement
• Global Automotive pump Market, By Region:
o Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe:
Germany
Spain
France
United Kingdom
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East and Africa
Iran
South Africa
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive pump market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240535/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


