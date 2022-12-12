Global Automotive Radar Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F Featuring Key Players - Analog Devices, Autoliv, Continental, DENSO, NXP Semiconductors

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive radar market is expected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2021 to $4.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive radar market is expected to reach $9.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



The automotive radar market consists of sales of automotive radar by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the car. Automotive radar refers to several sensor systems that contain a transmitter and a receiver, which help to transfer data to camera-sensing systems. These radars operate on frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar technology.



The main types of vehicles in automotive radar are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car market involves the use of automotive radar added into passenger car cabins to track passengers and objects inside the car. Automotive radars are used in passenger cars to enable essential safety and comfort features.

The various ranges include long-range radar (LRR) and short and medium-range radar (S&MRR), which are available in several frequencies such as 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz. The various applications are adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot detection (BSD), forward-collision warning system, intelligent park assist, and others.



Asia-Pacific was region with the largest share in the automotive radar market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive radar market going forward. Accidents caused due to traffic collisions, negligence, or other reasons leading to injury or death of persons involved are referred to as road accidents.

Automotive radar is one of the several sensor systems for collision avoidance, and pedestrian and cyclist detection, and it complements vision-based cameras, which help to detect vehicles and help to reduce accidents. For instance, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an India-based government agency, India recorded 3,54,796 cases of road accidents in 2020, of which 1,33,201 people died and another 3,35,201 were injured.

Also, according to a report by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in the year 2021, approximately 1.3 million people died as a result of road accidents. Therefore, the rising number of road accidents is driving the growth of the automotive radar market in the upcoming years.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive radar market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to increase their market share.

Major players in the automotive radar market are

Analog Devices Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

BorgWarner Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

Valeo

Infineon Technologies AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Aptiv plc

Onsemi

Veoneer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Radar Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Radar Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automotive Radar Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Radar Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Radar Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Radar Market



5. Automotive Radar Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Radar Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Radar Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Radar Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

6.2. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Long-Range Radar (LRR)

Short and Medium-Range Radar (S&MRR)

6.3. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Frequency, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

6.4. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assists

Other Applications

7. Automotive Radar Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Radar Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Radar Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d04egj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



