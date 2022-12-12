U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,568.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,605.50
    +35.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    -0.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.92 (+8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6470
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,999.38
    -172.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.75
    -7.49 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.01
    -7.62 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Global Automotive Radar Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F Featuring Key Players - Analog Devices, Autoliv, Continental, DENSO, NXP Semiconductors

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive radar market is expected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2021 to $4.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive radar market is expected to reach $9.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The automotive radar market consists of sales of automotive radar by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the car. Automotive radar refers to several sensor systems that contain a transmitter and a receiver, which help to transfer data to camera-sensing systems. These radars operate on frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar technology.

The main types of vehicles in automotive radar are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car market involves the use of automotive radar added into passenger car cabins to track passengers and objects inside the car. Automotive radars are used in passenger cars to enable essential safety and comfort features.

The various ranges include long-range radar (LRR) and short and medium-range radar (S&MRR), which are available in several frequencies such as 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz. The various applications are adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot detection (BSD), forward-collision warning system, intelligent park assist, and others.

Asia-Pacific was region with the largest share in the automotive radar market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive radar market going forward. Accidents caused due to traffic collisions, negligence, or other reasons leading to injury or death of persons involved are referred to as road accidents.

Automotive radar is one of the several sensor systems for collision avoidance, and pedestrian and cyclist detection, and it complements vision-based cameras, which help to detect vehicles and help to reduce accidents. For instance, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an India-based government agency, India recorded 3,54,796 cases of road accidents in 2020, of which 1,33,201 people died and another 3,35,201 were injured.

Also, according to a report by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in the year 2021, approximately 1.3 million people died as a result of road accidents. Therefore, the rising number of road accidents is driving the growth of the automotive radar market in the upcoming years.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive radar market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to increase their market share.

Major players in the automotive radar market are

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Autoliv Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corporation

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Texas Instruments

  • Valeo

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Aptiv plc

  • Onsemi

  • Veoneer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Radar Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Radar Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Radar Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Radar Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Radar Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Radar Market

5. Automotive Radar Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Automotive Radar Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Automotive Radar Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive Radar Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

6.2. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Long-Range Radar (LRR)

  • Short and Medium-Range Radar (S&MRR)

6.3. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Frequency, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • 24 GHz

  • 77 GHz

  • 79 GHz

6.4. Global Automotive Radar Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

  • Forward Collision Warning System

  • Intelligent Park Assists

  • Other Applications

7. Automotive Radar Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Automotive Radar Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Automotive Radar Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d04egj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil resumes slide as weak economy outweighs supply risks

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, deepening a multi-week decline, as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut. Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.4%, at $75.72 a barrel by 0900 GMT. Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeRussia Is Feeling t

  • U.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -FT

    "I think that the idea that financiers would tell companies in the United States not to increase production and to buy back shares and increase dividends when the profits are at all-time highs is outrageous," the White House's chief energy adviser told the FT, adding, "It is not only un-American, it is so unfair to the American public". Hochstein also criticised Exxon Mobil Corp's recently announced share buyback scheme.

  • FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half - sources

    Morgan Stanley plans to slash investment bankers' annual bonuses by as much as 50% in Asia, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Wall Street firm reins in costs to tackle tough market conditions that have hit its revenue. The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's U.S. and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, said the sources. Bonus payout discussions are currently underway at Morgan Stanley globally, they said.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • India Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars

    India's thermal coal imports fell to the lowest levels in 9 months during November, data from consultancy Coalmint showed, mainly due to a rise in domestic coal production. The country imported 10.83 million tonnes of thermal coal in November, the Coalmint data showed, compared with 12.03 million tonnes in October and 9.45 million tonnes in November 2021. Imports fell mainly due to higher production by state-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of India's coal output.

  • Saudi Energy Minister Says Russia Price Cap Impact Not Clear Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the impact of European sanctions on Russian crude oil and the cap that the Group of Seven nations has imposed on the price of Russian barrels is not clear yet. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal

  • Keystone pipeline shutdown continues with no timeline for restart

    TC Energy and the Department of Transportation are conducting investigations into a pipeline rupture that caused a crude oil spill in a Kansas creek.

  • High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain

    High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.

  • 20 Countries That Produce the Most Electric Power

    In this article, we will take a look at 20 countries that produce the most electric power. If you want to see more countries that produce the most electric power, go directly to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Electric Power. Electricity is essential to modern daily life. People use electricity to power lighting, computers, […]

  • Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

    Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.

  • Gasoline prices in Oklahoma fall to lowest level in more than a year

    The average in Oklahoma on Friday was $2.80 per gallon for regular, though many stations had it cheaper.

  • Urgent operation to contain massive oil spill in Kansas

    The largest spill in the Keystone pipeline's history forces an emergency shutdown in northern Kansas.

  • Sanctions loophole ‘lets Russian oil into Britain through the backdoor’

    A loophole in British sanctions on Russian oil allows imports through the backdoor, campaigners have claimed, threatening to undermine efforts to squeeze the Kremlin’s vast fossil fuel revenues.

  • S.Korea discusses control over crypto listings after WEMIX delisting

    S.Korean authorities may mandate companies to pursue direct approval from regulators to list their crypto on local digital assets exchanges.

  • Treasury yields move lower ahead of inflation data and Fed meeting this week

    Bond yields fall on Monday as investors await crucial inflation data and the final Federal Reserve policy meeting of the year.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • As Carvana Plunges, Consider These 5 Car Dealer Stocks Instead

    New-car dealers are insulated from much of the swing in used car-prices, and their inventory costs and sales prices are more stable. Here are some options.