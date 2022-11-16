The Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market is expected to grow by $ 3.71 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive rear-view mirror market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 71 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive rear-view mirror market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs), increasing safety concerns in automotive ecosystem, and growing popularity of ADAS to make rear-view mirrors integral component in modern vehicles.

The automotive rear-view mirror market analysis includes the vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive rear-view mirror market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of different technologies in automotive mirror as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rear-view mirror market growth during the next few years. Also, development of intelligent rear-view mirror that allows easy flipping between traditional mirror and digital mirror and growing popularity of integrated memory system that stores seat and side mirror will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive rear-view mirror market covers the following areas:

• Automotive rear-view mirror market sizing

• Automotive rear-view mirror market forecast

• Automotive rear-view mirror market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive rear-view mirror market vendors that include Burco Inc., Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD., Konview Electronics Corp. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Minda Industries Ltd., Murakami Corp., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Sanjay Techno Products Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd, SL Corp., Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., Valeo SA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd.. Also, the automotive rear-view mirror market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

