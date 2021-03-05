U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Major companies in the automotive repair and maintenance market include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited; Asbury Automotive Group; Ashland Automotive; Belron International Ltd. and Carmax Autocare Center.

The global automotive repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $641. 4 billion in 2020 to $690. 07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7. 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $879. 4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The automotive repair and maintenance market consists of sales of automotive repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide automotive repair and maintenance services for passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles and bicycles. The automotive repair and maintenance market is segmented into automotive mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance; automotive body, paint, interior, and glass repair; and other automotive repair and maintenance.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global automotive repair and maintenance market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global automotive repair and maintenance market. South America was the smallest region in the global automotive repair and maintenance market.

Automotive repair and maintenance services companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence based automated vehicle inspection technology for vehicle inspection. Automated vehicle inspection systems capture pictures of the vehicle entering the cabin from multiple angles and uploads it to the central computing system which then compares it with standards to identify deviations. The system generates a report with an overview of all the issues flagged in the car and the required actions needed to be taken.

Automotive repair and maintenance service providers are increasingly installing diagnostic devices in customer vehicles to improve their service offerings. On-board diagnostics tools are being used to track vehicle condition and identify potential problems by running diagnosis.

For instance, Koovers, a car maintenance services provider, fits an on-board diagnostics tool for its registered customers. Its call centre picks up the error reported by the tool and connects with the customer for required repair work. This enables garages to check for required parts for the car even before the car is brought in for service thus reducing wait time.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Repair and Maintenance

9. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance

  • Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, and Glass Repair

  • Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

11.2. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Bike & Scooter

11.3. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Service Providers, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Automotive Dealership

  • Franchise General Repair

  • Specialty Shop

  • Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop

  • Others

12. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Segments
12.1. Global Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - General Automotive Repair; Automotive Exhaust System Repair; Automotive Transmission Repair; Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance
12.2. Global Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, and Glass Repair Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance; Automotive Glass Replacement
12.3. Global Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Automotive Oil Change and Lubrication; Car Washes; All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

13. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics
13.1. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

  • Asbury Automotive Group

  • Ashland Automotive

  • Belron International Ltd.

  • Carmax Autocare Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5snanz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-repair-and-maintenance-market-report-2021-long-term-forecast-to-2025--2030-301241376.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

