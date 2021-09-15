U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

KEY FINDINGS The global automotive robotics market is evaluated to project a CAGR of 12. 16% over the estimated years of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the prominence of automation and robotics in the automotive industry, the increasing demand for vehicle production, and the surging need for workplace safety.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150749/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
The use of robots across industries like car manufacturing has presented significant opportunities for anticipating and further addressing potential issues within the process of production before they occur. Moreover, by acquiring performance reports from cobots (collaborative robots) as well as other industrial robots in assembly lines and on the floor, firms can identify possible problem areas existing in machines, workflows, and equipment.
According to industry sources, 2021 will likely observe strong production growth rates.Mainland China is set to lead the global manufacturing growth, followed by Europe, North America, and other regions of Northeast Asia.

In this regard, vehicle production is expected to rise by 6% in mainland China, 24% in North America, and14% in Europe.In addition, the demand for synthetic and natural rubber is likely to increase as strong growth is predicted from the automotive as well as tire industries.

The replacement tire sector will also witness high demand since vaccinations have begun and improved mobility indicators globally.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global automotive robots market growth assessment entails the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to be the leading and dominating region during the forecast period, on account of the increasing need for minimizing collisions in the automotive sector, increased productivity optimization, and reduced labor costs across organizations.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global automotive robots market observes intense rivalry among players.The market is characterized by continuous innovation, thereby leading to a sustainable competitive advantage.

Furthermore, since every firm possesses a different strategy and core competencies, the intensity of rivalry is high. Some of the top companies operating in the market are ABB Ltd, Kawasaki Robotics Inc, Yamaha Robotics Inc, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ABB LTD
2. COMAU SPA
3. DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED
4. DÜRR AG
5. FANUC CORPORATION
6. HARMONIC DRIVE AG
7. HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
8. KAWASAKI ROBOTICS INC
9. KUKA AG
10. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORPORATION
11. OMRON CORPORATION
12. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
13. UNIVERSAL ROBOTS A/S
14. YAMAHA ROBOTICS INC
15. YASAKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150749/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


