Global Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Visteon, Continental, Robert Bosch, Veoneer, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Aptiv

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category, By Domain, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive safety domain control unit market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

Implementation of strict safety regulations and standards by leading authorities in automobiles to prevent the occurrence of road accidents and the booming automotive industry are the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive safety domain control unit market.



Automotive safety domain control unit multi-core microcontroller is suitable for integrating complex passive and active features. Rapid changes and the adoption of innovative solutions by the automotive industry are making the safety domain control unit manufacturers upgrade and increase its compatibility according to requirements.

It offers a variety of integration and flexibility options and contains high bandwidth interfaces for required data exchange as an electronic node of the vehicle network. The safety domain control unit is adaptable to customer-specific requirements. It provides an integration platform for additional safety features such as vehicle dynamics sensing (sensor cluster), pedestrian protection, active rollover sensing, pedestrian protection, and crash impact sound sensing.

Increase In Safety Concern Supports Market Growth



The rise in the number of road accidents happening all around the globe and the number of people dying or facing critical injuries due to these road accidents is making automotive manufacturers integrate safety features in automobiles. Several leading authorities have imposed strict safety guidelines and regulations, which have accelerated the adoption of safety features in automobiles to lower the chances of road accidents and enhance the safety of passengers.

Story continues

Market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to integrate safety features in automobiles and upgrade automobiles' existing safety infrastructure, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global automotive safety domain control unit market growth.

The automotive safety domain control unit market is a highly advanced product that ensures the efficiency and economic safety of automobiles. With growing sales of automobiles across the globe, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicle Boosts Market Growth



The ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry and the changing preference of automobile manufacturers to adopt technology that enhances consumers' safety, comfort, and convenience is witnessing huge demand. In 2020, over a million vehicles comprising level 1, level 2, and level 3 automation were sold worldwide.

High sales of autonomous vehicles due to increased expenditure capacity of consumers, rapid urbanization, and development of advanced transportation infrastructure are fueling the sales of the automotive safety domain control unit market across the globe. Autonomous vehicles need the installation of a safety domain control unit to experience and provide attractive features to passengers such as path planning, decision-making and control, high-speed communication capability, localization multi-sensor fusion ability, and other features.

These also provide interfaces for several radars, cameras, LiDAR, IMU, etc. The ability of the automotive safety domain control unit market to improve vehicle performance and safety is contributing to increasing their sales worldwide. The United States is a potential market as they have a well-developed technological infrastructure and the presence of a large number of market players in the country.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive safety domain control unit market.

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv PLC

Report Scope:



Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Domain:

Infotainment

Driver Information

Camera/Driver Monitor

Others

Automotive Safety Domain Control Unit Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbl7hj-safety?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-safety-domain-control-unit-market-report-2022-2028-featuring-visteon-continental-robert-bosch-veoneer-zf-friedrichshafen-and-aptiv-301741912.html

SOURCE Research and Markets