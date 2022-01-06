Global Automotive Seat Covers Market Outlook Report 2021-2029: Analysis by Type, Material, Fabric, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, End-user, and Region

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Seat Covers Market Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seat cover market is anticipated to reach close to USD 8,300 Million in 2029, up from around USD 6300 Million in 2020. The global automotive seat cover market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2029.

Factors such as the growing sales of vehicles worldwide, followed by the rising demand for premium vehicles, increasing awareness for custom vehicle interiors, and the increasing availability of a wide range of seat covers for different vehicles are expected to drive the market growth.

The market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by type, material, fabric, vehicle type, sales channel, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, out of which, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share of close to 77% in the year 2021 and further reach around USD 6,600 Million in 2029.

Surge in the sales of passenger vehicles worldwide, backed by the growing disposable income of individuals, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest market revenue of around USD 5,130 Million in 2029.

Further, the market in the Asia Pacific is segmented by countries, out of which, the market in China is projected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 1470 Million approximately in the year 2021.

Some of the key players in the global automotive seat cover market that are

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Pecca Group Berhad

Sage Automotive Interiors

Suminoe Textile Co.Ltd.

Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.

Seat Covers Unlimited

EuWe Group

Canadian General Tower

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research process

3.2 Primary research

3.3 Secondary research

3.4 Market size estimation



4. Analyst Review



5. Executive Summary- Global Automotive Seat Cover Market



6. Analysis of Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Trends



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory & standards landscape



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Seat Cover Market

10.1 Impact on Overall Industry

10.2 Impact on Demand

10.3 Impact on Manufacturers

10.4 Impact on Supply Chain

10.5 Impact on Overall Price Trend

10.6 Impact on Entry Barriers

10.7 Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (Quarter Wise) w.r.t Covid-19 Pandemic (USD Million)



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Export/ Import Analysis



14. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook



15. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2029

15.1 By Type

15.2 By Material

15.3 By Fabric

15.4 By Vehicle Type

15.5 By Sales Channel

15.6 By End-User



16. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, By Region, 2020-2029

16.1 North America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)

16.2 Latin America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)

16.3 Europe, 2020-2029F (USD Million)

16.4 Asia Pacific, 2020-2029F (USD Million)

16.5 Middle East & Africa, 2020-2029F (USD Million)



17. North America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook

17.1 Market by value (USD million)

17.2 By Type

17.3 By Material

17.4 By Fabric

17.5 By Vehicle Type

17.6 By Sales Channel

17.7 By End-User



18. Latin America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook



19. Europe Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook



20. Asia Pacific Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook



21. Middle East & Africa Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook



22. Competitive Structure for Automotive Seat Cover

