U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.75
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,076.00
    -18.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.60
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.43
    +1.08 (+4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7310
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,775.56
    -2,005.89 (-10.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.91
    -56.00 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.45
    -23.69 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Global Automotive Seat Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Adient, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia and Gentherm Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Seat Market

Global Automotive Seat Market
Global Automotive Seat Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seat market size reached US$ 79.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 103.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive seat is a safety-critical system used to provide comfort and protect occupants in case of sudden brake or acceleration. It is generally made using foam, plastics, and metal structures and widely available in several types. For instance, a standard car seat is designed to support thighs, buttocks, and lower and upper back.

Moreover, a front driver and passenger seat comprises three main parts, including a squab, cushion, and headrest. Nowadays, manufacturers are incorporating innovative features, such as folding pads, laptop stands, and airbags, to provide more comfort and safety to the rider.

Global Automotive Seat Market Trends:

The increasing sales of vehicles represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents is catalyzing the demand for innovative safety features like dual airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to prevent injury during vehicle crashes or severe collisions.

Additionally, governing authorities of various countries are mandating the installation of baby car seats to avoid fatal accidents and maximize car safety for children. This, in confluence with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, is also contributing to market growth.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of autonomous vehicles is encouraging manufacturers to design intelligent seating systems with superior comfort and ergonomics and light and sustainable materials. Furthermore, several leading players are incorporating automotive seat with smart sensors, air moving devices, high-power-density heaters, and convective heaters, which is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Gentherm Incorporated, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., NHK SPRING Co. Ltd, TACHI-S CO. LTD., TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION and TS TECH CO. LTD.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive seat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive seat market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the seat type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle energy source?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive seat market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Seat Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Fabric
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Synthetic Leather
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Genuine Leather
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Seat Type
7.1 Bucket Seat
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bench Seat
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Vehicle
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial Vehicle
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Energy Source
9.1 Gasoline
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Diesel
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Electric
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Adient plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Faurecia SE
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Gentherm Incorporated
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Lear Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Magna International Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 NHK SPRING Co. Ltd
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 TACHI-S CO. LTD.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 TS TECH CO. LTD.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vz4mc9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe automaker’s loss was 40 cents a share,

  • Does ASML Holding's 'Buy' Recommendation Make Sense?

    A major sell-side firm started their fundamental coverage of semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding with an overweight (buy) recommendation. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators to see if this makes sense.

  • Here's My Formula for Investing in Gilead Sciences

    We reviewed the charts of Gilead Sciences on Oct. 4 and wrote that we "like the current look of the charts and indicators. Traders could go long GILD on strength above $68 and above $72. Our price target is $81 for now.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in November

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is handily beating the S&P 500 so far in 2022. The company is currently evaluating its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy in a late-stage clinical study targeting non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Novocure plans to announce the results of this study in early 2023.

  • The Trade Desk Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    TTD has consistently posted strong bottom-line results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine of its last ten quarters.

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.74% and 13.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives account

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Palantir Won't Rise Again Until This Happens

    Curiously, the company actually beat revenue expectations. One would think that Palantir, with its top-of-the-line analytics software system used by the military and commercial enterprises, would be performing better. After all, with war between Russia and Ukraine and tensions swirling around China and Taiwan, along with other geopolitical hotspots flaring up after the pandemic, Palantir's big-data software should be in high demand.

  • Weed is stomping out cigarettes in the US — here are 3 stocks to consider as the industry keeps growing

    In a recent poll, 16% of Americans said they smoked marijuana in the past week, compared to just 11% for tobacco.