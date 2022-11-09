Global Automotive Seat Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Adient, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia and Gentherm Among Others

Company Logo

Global Automotive Seat Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive seat market size reached US$ 79.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 103.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive seat is a safety-critical system used to provide comfort and protect occupants in case of sudden brake or acceleration. It is generally made using foam, plastics, and metal structures and widely available in several types. For instance, a standard car seat is designed to support thighs, buttocks, and lower and upper back.

Moreover, a front driver and passenger seat comprises three main parts, including a squab, cushion, and headrest. Nowadays, manufacturers are incorporating innovative features, such as folding pads, laptop stands, and airbags, to provide more comfort and safety to the rider.



Global Automotive Seat Market Trends:



The increasing sales of vehicles represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents is catalyzing the demand for innovative safety features like dual airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to prevent injury during vehicle crashes or severe collisions.

Additionally, governing authorities of various countries are mandating the installation of baby car seats to avoid fatal accidents and maximize car safety for children. This, in confluence with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, is also contributing to market growth.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of autonomous vehicles is encouraging manufacturers to design intelligent seating systems with superior comfort and ergonomics and light and sustainable materials. Furthermore, several leading players are incorporating automotive seat with smart sensors, air moving devices, high-power-density heaters, and convective heaters, which is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Gentherm Incorporated, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., NHK SPRING Co. Ltd, TACHI-S CO. LTD., TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION and TS TECH CO. LTD.



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900




