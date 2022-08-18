Global Automotive Self-healing Materials (SHMs) Markets Report 2022-2024 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-healing Materials (SHMs) in Automotive Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the use of self-healing materials (SHMs) in the automotive industry specific to cars by defining these materials and listing the types of mechanisms available.

This study covers SHM application areas in the automotive industry with a timeline for commercialization. The report also compares various competitors and the products and applications they offer specific to the automotive industry, including the advantages and effectiveness of their products' healing process.

Overall, the study provides information on SHMs for automotive applications. It explores how these materials will affect near-term automotive business models by providing various benefits, such as reduced service and maintenance costs as well as prolonged car component lifetime.

RESEARCH SCOPE

Explain the design strategies involved in SHMs and the various types applicable to automotive

Highlight SHM applications in cars, including need for and advantages of each part

Identify the role of SHMs in different automotive business areas like light-weighting component manufacturing, 3D printing, and aftermarket sales

Analyze SHMs using a TOWS matrix to find growth opportunities and restraints

Arrive at 3 of the most important near-term application areas for SHMs in automotive

Offer overview of EMI shielding technique and importance of SHMs in EMI shielding materials for cars

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-healing Material (SHM) in Automotive Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. SHM Overview

Defining SHM

Self-healing Mechanisms Explained

SHM Advantages

Types of SHMs

SHM Types Comparison

4. SHMs in the Automotive Industry

The Need for SHMs in Cars

Application Areas of SHMs in Mobility

SHMS Application Areas - Automotive Industry Perspective

Potential Areas for SHMS in Cars

SHMS Commercialization Timeline

5. SHMs Competitive Landscape

Global Hotspots for SHMs

Companies & Partnerships in SHM Landscape

SHMs Product Launches Related to Automotive Industry

Partnerships in SHM Space - Automotive Industry Perspective

6. SHMs Design & Application

SHM Design Strategies

SHM Applications - Car Body and Chassis

SHM Applications - Windshields

SHM Applications - Tires

SHM Applications - Paint

SHM Applications - Interiors

SHM Applications - Electrical Wiring

SHM Applications - Asphalt and Concrete

SHM Applications - Batteries

7. SHM in Automotive Business Areas

Lightweight Components Driving SHMS Growth

3D Printing in SHMS Manufacturing

Sustainable Materials in SHM Manufacturing

SHMs in Cars - Reshaping Aftermarket Sales

8. Case Studies

Self-healing Car - Lamborghini

Case Study 1 - CompPair Technologies

Case Study 2 - NEI Corporation

Case Study 3 - Croda International

Case Study 4 - Feynlab Inc

Case Study 5 - Autonomic Materials

Case Study 6 - Garware Polyester

Case Study 7 - Applied Thin Films Inc

9. SHM for EMI Shielding

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Overview

EMI Shielding in Cars

EMI Shielding Materials and Design

SHMs in EMI Shielding

10. Analysis of SHM Market

Advantages of SHM in the Automotive Industry

Challenges of SHM in Cars

Companies and Patents in SHMs

Threats, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Strengths of SHMs in Future Automotive Applications

SHMS' Future in Cars

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - SHMs Reshaping Car Service and Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs

Growth Opportunity 3 - SHMs in Automotive Coatings Improves Paint Lifetime

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7nq25

