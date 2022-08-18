Global Automotive Self-healing Materials (SHMs) Markets Report 2022-2024 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs
The report provides insights into the use of self-healing materials (SHMs) in the automotive industry specific to cars by defining these materials and listing the types of mechanisms available.
This study covers SHM application areas in the automotive industry with a timeline for commercialization. The report also compares various competitors and the products and applications they offer specific to the automotive industry, including the advantages and effectiveness of their products' healing process.
Overall, the study provides information on SHMs for automotive applications. It explores how these materials will affect near-term automotive business models by providing various benefits, such as reduced service and maintenance costs as well as prolonged car component lifetime.
RESEARCH SCOPE
Explain the design strategies involved in SHMs and the various types applicable to automotive
Highlight SHM applications in cars, including need for and advantages of each part
Identify the role of SHMs in different automotive business areas like light-weighting component manufacturing, 3D printing, and aftermarket sales
Analyze SHMs using a TOWS matrix to find growth opportunities and restraints
Arrive at 3 of the most important near-term application areas for SHMs in automotive
Offer overview of EMI shielding technique and importance of SHMs in EMI shielding materials for cars
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-healing Material (SHM) in Automotive Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. SHM Overview
Defining SHM
Self-healing Mechanisms Explained
SHM Advantages
Types of SHMs
SHM Types Comparison
4. SHMs in the Automotive Industry
The Need for SHMs in Cars
Application Areas of SHMs in Mobility
SHMS Application Areas - Automotive Industry Perspective
Potential Areas for SHMS in Cars
SHMS Commercialization Timeline
5. SHMs Competitive Landscape
Global Hotspots for SHMs
Companies & Partnerships in SHM Landscape
SHMs Product Launches Related to Automotive Industry
Partnerships in SHM Space - Automotive Industry Perspective
6. SHMs Design & Application
SHM Design Strategies
SHM Applications - Car Body and Chassis
SHM Applications - Windshields
SHM Applications - Tires
SHM Applications - Paint
SHM Applications - Interiors
SHM Applications - Electrical Wiring
SHM Applications - Asphalt and Concrete
SHM Applications - Batteries
7. SHM in Automotive Business Areas
Lightweight Components Driving SHMS Growth
3D Printing in SHMS Manufacturing
Sustainable Materials in SHM Manufacturing
SHMs in Cars - Reshaping Aftermarket Sales
8. Case Studies
Self-healing Car - Lamborghini
Case Study 1 - CompPair Technologies
Case Study 2 - NEI Corporation
Case Study 3 - Croda International
Case Study 4 - Feynlab Inc
Case Study 5 - Autonomic Materials
Case Study 6 - Garware Polyester
Case Study 7 - Applied Thin Films Inc
9. SHM for EMI Shielding
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Overview
EMI Shielding in Cars
EMI Shielding Materials and Design
SHMs in EMI Shielding
10. Analysis of SHM Market
Advantages of SHM in the Automotive Industry
Challenges of SHM in Cars
Companies and Patents in SHMs
Threats, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Strengths of SHMs in Future Automotive Applications
SHMS' Future in Cars
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - SHMs Reshaping Car Service and Maintenance
Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs
Growth Opportunity 3 - SHMs in Automotive Coatings Improves Paint Lifetime
12. Next Steps
