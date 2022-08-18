U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Global Automotive Self-healing Materials (SHMs) Markets Report 2022-2024 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-healing Materials (SHMs) in Automotive Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the use of self-healing materials (SHMs) in the automotive industry specific to cars by defining these materials and listing the types of mechanisms available.

This study covers SHM application areas in the automotive industry with a timeline for commercialization. The report also compares various competitors and the products and applications they offer specific to the automotive industry, including the advantages and effectiveness of their products' healing process.

Overall, the study provides information on SHMs for automotive applications. It explores how these materials will affect near-term automotive business models by providing various benefits, such as reduced service and maintenance costs as well as prolonged car component lifetime.

RESEARCH SCOPE

  • Explain the design strategies involved in SHMs and the various types applicable to automotive

  • Highlight SHM applications in cars, including need for and advantages of each part

  • Identify the role of SHMs in different automotive business areas like light-weighting component manufacturing, 3D printing, and aftermarket sales

  • Analyze SHMs using a TOWS matrix to find growth opportunities and restraints

  • Arrive at 3 of the most important near-term application areas for SHMs in automotive

  • Offer overview of EMI shielding technique and importance of SHMs in EMI shielding materials for cars

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-healing Material (SHM) in Automotive Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. SHM Overview

  • Defining SHM

  • Self-healing Mechanisms Explained

  • SHM Advantages

  • Types of SHMs

  • SHM Types Comparison

4. SHMs in the Automotive Industry

  • The Need for SHMs in Cars

  • Application Areas of SHMs in Mobility

  • SHMS Application Areas - Automotive Industry Perspective

  • Potential Areas for SHMS in Cars

  • SHMS Commercialization Timeline

5. SHMs Competitive Landscape

  • Global Hotspots for SHMs

  • Companies & Partnerships in SHM Landscape

  • SHMs Product Launches Related to Automotive Industry

  • Partnerships in SHM Space - Automotive Industry Perspective

6. SHMs Design & Application

  • SHM Design Strategies

  • SHM Applications - Car Body and Chassis

  • SHM Applications - Windshields

  • SHM Applications - Tires

  • SHM Applications - Paint

  • SHM Applications - Interiors

  • SHM Applications - Electrical Wiring

  • SHM Applications - Asphalt and Concrete

  • SHM Applications - Batteries

7. SHM in Automotive Business Areas

  • Lightweight Components Driving SHMS Growth

  • 3D Printing in SHMS Manufacturing

  • Sustainable Materials in SHM Manufacturing

  • SHMs in Cars - Reshaping Aftermarket Sales

8. Case Studies

  • Self-healing Car - Lamborghini

  • Case Study 1 - CompPair Technologies

  • Case Study 2 - NEI Corporation

  • Case Study 3 - Croda International

  • Case Study 4 - Feynlab Inc

  • Case Study 5 - Autonomic Materials

  • Case Study 6 - Garware Polyester

  • Case Study 7 - Applied Thin Films Inc

9. SHM for EMI Shielding

  • Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Overview

  • EMI Shielding in Cars

  • EMI Shielding Materials and Design

  • SHMs in EMI Shielding

10. Analysis of SHM Market

  • Advantages of SHM in the Automotive Industry

  • Challenges of SHM in Cars

  • Companies and Patents in SHMs

  • Threats, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Strengths of SHMs in Future Automotive Applications

  • SHMS' Future in Cars

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - SHMs Reshaping Car Service and Maintenance

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Battery Life and Reducing Short-circuiting in EVs with SHMs

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - SHMs in Automotive Coatings Improves Paint Lifetime

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7nq25

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


