The global automotive semiconductor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The rising focus on connected cars, increasing autonomous features in cars, emerging electric vehicles, and growing demand for more functions in Electronic Control Unit (ECU) propel market growth.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05094303/?utm_source=GNW

MARKET INSIGHTS
Semiconductors are made of pure elements or compounds.Their properties can be changed by doping.

Doping is the introduction of impurities.In automotive, they are compatible with technical and qualitative needs.

Autonomous driving is set to result in an increasing number of semiconductor devices used in the automobile sector, supplemented by technological advancements.
Autonomous cars rely on complex algorithms, actuators, powerful processors, and machine learning systems to execute software.They create and maintain a map of their surroundings using different sensors situated on various vehicle parts.

Therefore, with the growing demand for autonomous features like vehicle-to-vehicle communication, lane detection, backup cameras, etc., the demand for semiconductor chips is estimated to increase. The features with regard to semiconductor technology include cameras and sensors around the car’s exterior. Such aspects drive the global market growth. However, the growing automotive costs, shortage of semiconductor chips, and high regulations hinder the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global automotive semiconductor market growth assessment includes the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to harbor the largest revenue share in the global market with growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising automotive manufacturing, and collaborations between semiconductor manufacturers and automotive OEMs.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market players are competing across several regions, trying to gain market shares by increasing new product developments and expansions. Microchip Technology Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, etc., are among the key players in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ANALOG DEVICES INC
2. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
3. INTEL CORPORATION
4. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED
5. MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
6. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
7. ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
8. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC
9. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
10. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
11. ROHM CO LTD
12. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
13. STMICROELECTRONICS NV
14. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED
15. TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05094303/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


