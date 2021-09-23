U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    +32.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +233.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,271.50
    +108.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.40
    +24.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.30
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9510
    +0.1730 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,874.06
    +1,567.50 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.65
    +35.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Report 2021: Increasing Demand for Improved In-vehicle Experience and Changing Consumer Buying Behavior

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Smart Display Markets 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive smart display market size is expected to reach USD 16.98 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for advanced safety features, automotive and cockpit electronics, and semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for improved in-vehicle experience and the changing consumer buying behavior, along with the growth of luxury, premium, and high-end cars worldwide, are also expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.

The surge in demand for vehicle navigation and connectivity system in the automotive sector led to a growth in the usage of automotive visualization technology. The visualization technology has played a significant role in the advancement of the cockpit technology, which has led to the incorporation of interactive and smart displays in several vehicles launched by prominent automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW.

Moreover, the technology is gaining prominence among automotive display suppliers with an uptick in demand for automotive in-vehicle infotainment solutions as well as display solutions.

An increase in the sales of passenger vehicles equipped with smart displays and in-vehicle infotainment systems, coupled with features such as navigation, driver assistance, and real-time traffic monitoring, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 owing to the presence of several key players, such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Yazaki (Japan), and Nippon Seiki (Japan) in the region.

The region is characterized by the presence of developed nations such as Japan and South Korea, along with emerging economies such as China and India. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.

Automotive Smart Display Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of display size, the greater than 10" size segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increase in the number of semi-autonomous, autonomous, and electric cars

  • Based on display technology, the TFT-LCD segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead the forecast period

  • By application, the center stack segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Technological developments in self-driving and connected cars are expected to propel the demand for center stack displays in vehicles

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

Company Profiles

  • Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Pioneer Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung (HARMAN International)

  • Visteon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl00g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook stock falls after exec highlights impacts from Apple privacy changes

    Shares of Facebook Inc. are falling Wednesday after the social-media company highlighted that "privacy changes" from companies like Apple Inc. continue to impact advertisers.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks to Benefit From Accelerating EV Adoption, Say Analysts

    Electric vehicles have been with us since the dawn of automobiles; several early models a century ago were electrically powered. But the technology involved – in power generation, in batteries, in electric drive motors and power trains, in chassis and body design and materials – is coming into its own now. Today’s electric cars share the same styling as gasoline vehicles, can match or exceed legacy vehicles’ performance, and are rapidly gaining in reliability and battery charge range. The explos

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Cathie Wood Would Sell Tesla Next Year If It Reached $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Reports of a long-awaited update coming soon from the Environmental Protection Agency that could boost downstream oil refiners' margins pumped up the oil stocks, although investors in ConocoPhillips had even bigger reasons to cheer. The EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates oil refiners to blend renewables like ethanol and biodiesel into their gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now After Aurora Lays Off More Staff?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.