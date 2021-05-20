Global Automotive Smart Display Market By Size, By Technology, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Automotive Smart Display Market size is expected to reach $16. 4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. A smart display refers to a wireless touch screen device.

It is made to utilize in automobiles for offering distraction-free access to multimedia features, driver security functions, navigation, and real-time diagnostics of the vehicle such as fuel capacity, battery temperature, tire pressure, and engine heat indicators.



High awareness for security features among consumers is boosting the growth of the global automotive smart display market. Moreover, another determinant for the growth of the global automotive smart display market is the growing demand and growth of luxury and premium cars. By integrating automotive smart display, it is possible to decrease the number of accidents while removing the distraction caused by seeing around for details needed.



The adoption of the smart display in the automotive sector is directly proportional to various factors such as the rising demand for advanced functions, including driver assistance, navigation, connected car features, multimedia systems, and enhancing driver-to-vehicle communication. In addition, the growth of the market would be augmented by the increasing need for superior safety, comfort, and convenience in automobiles, particularly in emerging and developed countries. Moreover, the global market would witness lucrative growth opportunities due to a surge in the demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technology and the development of the high-end and luxury car segments, particularly in the untapped markets.



Size Outlook



Based on Size, the market is segmented into 5 inches to 10 inches, less than 5 inches and More than 10 inches. In 2020, the 5”-10” display size segment procured the maximum revenue share. 5”-10” smart displays are utilized for applications, like advanced instrument clusters, center stack touchscreen displays, and rear-seat entertainment touchscreen units. These display units incorporate informatics and telecommunication technologies and make them accessible on single-touchscreen displays of 5”-10”.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, LCD, OLED and Others. The OLED display segment would witness a promising growth rate over the forecast years. Passenger cars with OLED displays are being presented at several automotive exhibitions. Though, the penetration rate is less in comparison to the LCDs in the consumer models. In addition, OLED automotive smart display systems would witness higher acceptance as compared to the other display technologies during the forecast period. The majority of the upcoming vehicles are integrated with OLED displays.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Center Stack, Digital Instrument Cluster, Head-up Display (HUD) and Rear Seat Entertainment. The Head-up Display (HUD) segment would witness a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. HUD refers to a transparent display that offers information in the driver’s line of sight without the requirement to look away from the road. The incorporation of modern solutions, like augmented reality and global positioning systems, with the head-up display systems, would boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The European market garnered a major share in 2020. The region is increasingly becoming a manufacturing hub for leading automotive OEMs and premium vehicle makers. Manufacturing activities in the region have been boosted by funding made by OEMs, like Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Nissan, Volkswagen, Honda, and BMW. Many of the premium vehicle makers in the region implemented ultra-modern automotive electronics systems in vehicles, which would supplement the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Automotive Smart Display Market. Companies such as Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and LG Display Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Denso Corporation, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Hyundai Motor Company, Visteon Corporation, and Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Automotive Smart Display Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: LG announced its joint venture with the Swiss-based software firm Luxoft. This joint venture Alluto is established in Santa Clara, California, and would offer solutions for digital cockpit, passenger-seat entertainment, in-vehicle infotainment, and ride-hailing systems built on LG’s webOS Auto platform.



Feb-2021: Visteon Corporation collaborated with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. In this collaboration, the companies introduced an initiative to create intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications. Visteon and ECARX are utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to work together to create these intelligent technologies and distribute research to market an integrated cockpit project for a wide range of vehicle platforms.



Jan-2021: LG joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, an American multinational corporation. The collaboration aims to deploy connected, reliable, intelligent, and location-aware next-generation vehicles with partners like Continental AG, LG, and ZTE Corp. Together, the companies focused on the development of 5G automotive platforms, as the South Korean tech giant wants to broaden its presence in the automotive business for future growth.



Oct-2020: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd collaborated with TOKAI RIKA Co. Ltd., an automotive-interior parts manufacturer affiliated with the Toyota Group. The collaboration was focused on product development in the human-machine interface (HMI) domain to improve product competitiveness and broaden development offerings.



May-2020: Continental signed a partnership agreement with Pioneer Corporation, a Japanese multinational corporation. In this partnership, Continental combines Pioneer’s whole infotainment subdomain into its high-performance computer for vehicle cockpits. This partnership aimed to make an integrated infotainment solution for a holistic customer experience especially focused on the Asian market.



May-2020: Alps Alpine signed an agreement with Immersion Corporation, a leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology. This agreement involves Alps Alpine’s utilization of Immersion’s Active Sensing technology and created on long-standing collaboration to broaden their business in the automotive human-machine interface (HMI) domain.



May-2020: Visteon Corporation teamed up with Volkswagen Group. Under this collaboration, Visteon contributed its technical expertise and manufacturing offerings to deliver the infotainment platform for Volkswagen Group’s (VW) latest Nivus model for the Brazil market. The latest coupe-style SUV with the automaker debuts VW Play, a pioneering infotainment system for improved in-car connectivity, streaming, and many other services, powered by Visteon.



Jan-2020: Denso Corporation joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. This collaboration aims to develop an architecture for systems built on Denso’s Harmony Core integrated cockpit system, which can connect with external cloud services and the latest HMI products. It further allows car connectivity and improves security features like driver & passenger authentication, driver status monitoring, and enhanced display operability.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation collaborated with Corning, a company specialized in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials & technologies. Following the collaboration, the latter company was aimed to start the mass production of its patented ColdForm technology for curved automotive display



Jan-2020: LG came into collaboration with Corning, an American multinational technology company. This collaboration aimed to commercialize Corning ColdForm Technology for curved automotive interior display systems. The companies also bring better economic and high-quality curved display modules to the automotive market.



Sep-2019: Bosch partnered with Access, a company providing a variety of software for connected and mobile devices. Under this partnership, Access Twine for Car (Twine4Car) automotive infotainment service platform is accessible for Bosch’s Android-based in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI). The partnership expanded Access’s main platform with a flexible app solution including an app store, which is a fully OEM brandable HMI.



Jun-2019: Continental teamed up with Leia Inc., a platform offering 3D Lightfield products and software applications. Under this collaboration, Continental is developing an innovative cockpit solution, the Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster. It will embed 3D into the future automotive vehicles, with extraordinary quality. The Lightfield displays are the next generation of medium enabling not only the easy and simple perception of 3D depth, as well as the offering of highlights, sparkles, and many complex light effects.



Feb-2019: Alpine came into partnership with VNC Automotive, a leader in transport entertainment and connectivity software. This partnership was signed in the provision of the former company’s latest infotainment concept called the ‘Add-On Box’. This Add-On Box feature enables car makers in expanding the functionality of their infotainment systems.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2019: Continental acquired Kathrein Automotive GmbH, a manufacturer of vehicle antennas. Through this acquisition, Kathrein Automotive enabled Continental to broaden the level of cooperation in its cross-divisional R&D teams. Kathrein Automotive would help in the development of high-performance connectivity solutions for intelligent mobility.



Dec-2017: Denso took over InfiniteKey, along with various key patents and R&D resources. This acquisition offered foundational pieces to make phone-as-a-key technology and raised Denso’s top position in developing & deploying smartphone-based automotive access, as a part of the company’s strategy to make a future with frictionless mobility.



Mar-2017: Samsung acquired Harman International Industries, a global leader in connected car technology. Under this acquisition, Harman’s iconic audio brands and offerings combined with Samsung’s display technologies to provide improved audio and video experiences to users and professional end markets.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: Panasonic released its Augmented Reality (AR) HUD. Panasonic uses its new advances in optics, volume optimization & imaging technology, integrated with AI technology from its SPYDR cockpit domain controller to provide near-field and far-field content for vehicle information, object & pedestrian detection, and mapping/route guidance, for an effortless, more involved and informed driver experience.



Jan-2021: Samsung introduced its next-generation Digital Cockpit for connected cars. Digital Cockpit 2021 powered by Harman’s automotive technology comes with various screens inside and outside the car. It also features improved safety, 5G connectivity, and a comfortable customer experience.



Mar-2020: Continental launched its 3D display without special glasses for the Hyundai Genesis GV80. There is an interior camera in the cabin that detects the driver’s line of sight and does some adjustments for 3D views to their accurate position of the head. The company also claimed that the next generation of 3D displays is under development. This 3D display needs no special glasses and displays three-dimensional pointers, scales, and objects.



Mar-2020: Hyundai introduced windshield HUD (Head-up display). It is a 12-inch windshield HUD that is Hyundai’s first HUD product, offers a wide range of data connected to GPS on a screen bigger than the prevailing products that include traffic sign information, driving routes, and driving assistance information.



Jan-2020: Bosch introduced a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions. This Virtual Visor utilizes algorithms and a camera to evaluate the sight of a driver via its liquid crystal display and darkens the section by which the sunlight reaches the drivers’ eyes.



Jan-2020: Panasonic launched its fully connected e-cockpit concept. This technology platform combines the company’s proprietary SkipGen 3.0 in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system with Google’s Android Automotive OS running on Android 10. In this concept vehicle, SkipGen 3.0 is coupled with the next-generation cockpit domain controller, SPYDR 3.0. It is an advanced cockpit system that effortlessly operates multimedia streaming or gaming apps for passenger and rear-seat entertainment.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation introduced its breakthrough microZone display technology. It provides substantially higher graphics performance than traditional LCDs. The latest patent-pending high-dynamic-range (HDR) display technology provides huge contrast & brightness and broad color gamut, which allows automotive displays to attain parity with consumer mobile gadgets with life-like imaging offerings.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation released its newest SmartCore, the first production cockpit domain controller with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform that would be introduced on Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group’s (GAC) latest pure electric vehicle platform, Aion LX.



Jan-2020: Samsung released Digital Cockpit 2020, it uses 5G to connect features inside and outside the vehicle and offer connected experiences for all drivers and passengers. This solution delivers effortless two-way connections between the office, the home, and other spaces that customers might visit and also offering customized experiences and in-car infotainment.



Dec-2019: Bosch unveiled a new interior monitoring system. This system features cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) that enhanced driver and passenger security & safety.



Aug-2019: Bosch announced it is developing new technology that would add glasses-free 3D imaging to future versions of its in-car digital display technology.



Jun-2019: Continental developed the first ultra-compact, high-performance head-up display (HUD), which is headed by Continental Engineering Services. The head-up display is appropriate for embedding it into cockpits with certain or small installation space like sports cars. Moreover, it also offers visualization of information in the driver’s field of vision.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2019: Nippon Seiki established its development center in Tokyo, Japan, for its HUD business as a part of geographical expansion. This new Tokyo R&D center has been responsible for tasks like next-generation HUD development, integrated cockpit development, and product development advancements.



Jul-2019: Bosch opened a new Bosch digital cabin R&D center in Shanghai. The R&D center would develop smart digital cabin products such as driver and passenger monitoring systems, information domain computers, and 5G-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity control units.



