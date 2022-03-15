U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Global Automotive Smart Window Market to Garner $6.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and high demand from the passenger car segment have boosted the growth of the global automotive smart window market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. On the basis of type, the OLED glass segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

Portland,OR, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global automotive smart window market generated $1.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and high demand from the passenger car segment have boosted the growth of the global automotive smart window market. However, high product cost and capital investment for R&D hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased demand from the Asia-Pacific region would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 238+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16083

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The market suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in implementation of lockdown by governments of several countries and shutdown of travel across the globe to curb the spread of the virus.

  • The partial and complete lockdown disrupted the global supply chain, posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.

The report segments the global automotive smart window market on the basis of technology, type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16083

On the basis of type, the OLED glass segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the self-repairing segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global automotive smart window market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Automotive Smart Window Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16083?reqfor=covid

The global automotive smart window market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as AGC Inc., Gentex Corporation, Corning Corporated, Pleotint LLC, Hitachi Chemicals, RavenBrick LLC, PPG Industries, Saint Gobain, Research Frontiers, and View Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


