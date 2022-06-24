Global Automotive SoC Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Automotive SoC Market

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive SoC Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the automotive SoC market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive SoC market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2017 to 2019 covers historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive SoC market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive SoC market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive SoC Market

How much value will the automotive SoC market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for automotive SoC market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive SoC market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive SoC market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive SoC market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive SoC market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive SoC market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Market Size Units, Value US$ Bn, 2017?2031

1.2. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Cost Structure Analysis

2.9. Profit Margin Analysis



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Automotive SoC Market



4. Global Automotive SoC Market, by Component

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Automotive SoC Market Size (Units), Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Component

4.2.1. Analog ICs

4.2.2. Microcontroller

4.2.3. Logic ICs

4.2.4. Memory

4.2.5. ECU

4.2.6. Others



5. Global Automotive SoC Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Automotive SoC Market Size (Units), Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, By Vehicle Type, 2017?2031,

5.2.1. Passenger Vehicle

5.2.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

5.2.3. Heavy Duty Trucks

5.2.4. Bus & Coach



6. Global Automotive SoC Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Automotive SoC Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, By Application Type, 2017?2031

6.2.1. Advanced Drive Assist System (ADAS)

6.2.2. In-Vehicle Infotainment

6.2.3. Cockpit & Dashboard

6.2.4. Others



7. Global Automotive SoC Market, by Region

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Automotive SoC Market Size (Units), Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

8. North America Automotive SoC Market

9. Europe Automotive SoC Market

10. Asia Pacific Automotive SoC Market

11. Middle East & Africa Automotive SoC Market

12. South America Automotive SoC Mar13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020

13.2. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)



14. Company Profile/ Key Players

14.1. Infineon Technologies AG

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Company Footprints

14.1.3. Production Locations

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Competitors & Customers

14.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.1.7. Recent Developments

14.1.8. Financial Analysis

14.1.9. Profitability

14.1.10. Revenue Share

14.2. Intel Corporation

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Company Footprints

14.2.3. Production Locations

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Competitors & Customers

14.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.2.7. Recent Developments

14.2.8. Financial Analysis

14.2.9. Profitability

14.2.10. Revenue Share

14.3. NVIDIA Corporation

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Company Footprints

14.3.3. Production Locations

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Competitors & Customers

14.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.3.7. Recent Developments

14.3.8. Financial Analysis

14.3.9. Profitability

14.3.10. Revenue Share

14.4. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Company Footprints

14.4.3. Production Locations

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Competitors & Customers

14.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.4.7. Recent Developments

14.4.8. Financial Analysis

14.4.9. Profitability

14.4.10. Revenue Share

14.5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.5.1. Company Overview

14.5.2. Company Footprints

14.5.3. Production Locations

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Competitors & Customers

14.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.5.7. Recent Developments

14.5.8. Financial Analysis

14.5.9. Profitability

14.5.10. Revenue Share

14.6. Telechips, Inc.

14.6.1. Company Overview

14.6.2. Company Footprints

14.6.3. Production Locations

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Competitors & Customers

14.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.6.7. Recent Developments

14.6.8. Financial Analysis

14.6.9. Profitability

14.6.10. Revenue Share

14.7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.7.1. Company Overview

14.7.2. Company Footprints

14.7.3. Production Locations

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Competitors & Customers

14.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.7.7. Recent Developments

14.7.8. Financial Analysis

14.7.9. Profitability

14.7.10. Revenue Share

14.8. STMicroelectronics N.V

14.8.1. Company Overview

14.8.2. Company Footprints

14.8.3. Production Locations

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Competitors & Customers

14.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.8.7. Recent Developments

14.8.8. Financial Analysis

14.8.9. Profitability

14.8.10. Revenue Share

14.9. NEC Corporation

14.9.1. Company Overview

14.9.2. Company Footprints

14.9.3. Production Locations

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Competitors & Customers

14.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.9.7. Recent Developments

14.9.8. Financial Analysis

14.9.9. Profitability

14.9.10. Revenue Share

14.10. ON Semiconductor Corporation

14.10.1. Company Overview

14.10.2. Company Footprints

14.10.3. Production Locations

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Competitors & Customers

14.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.10.7. Recent Developments

14.10.8. Financial Analysis

14.10.9. Profitability

14.10.10. Revenue Share

14.11. AQUANTIA CORP.

14.11.1. Company Overview

14.11.2. Company Footprints

14.11.3. Production Locations

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Competitors & Customers

14.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.11.7. Recent Developments

14.11.8. Financial Analysis

14.11.9. Profitability

14.11.10. Revenue Share

14.12. Robert Bosch GmbH,

14.12.1. Company Overview

14.12.2. Company Footprints

14.12.3. Production Locations

14.12.4. Product Portfolio

14.12.5. Competitors & Customers

14.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.12.7. Recent Developments

14.12.8. Financial Analysis

14.12.9. Profitability

14.12.10. Revenue Share

14.13. Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

14.13.1. Company Overview

14.13.2. Company Footprints

14.13.3. Production Locations

14.13.4. Product Portfolio

14.13.5. Competitors & Customers

14.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.13.7. Recent Developments

14.13.8. Financial Analysis

14.13.9. Profitability

14.13.10. Revenue Share

14.14. Cadence

14.14.1. Company Overview

14.14.2. Company Footprints

14.14.3. Production Locations

14.14.4. Product Portfolio

14.14.5. Competitors & Customers

14.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.14.7. Recent Developments

14.14.8. Financial Analysis

14.14.9. Profitability

14.14.10. Revenue Share

14.15. Microchip Technology Inc.

14.15.1. Company Overview

14.15.2. Company Footprints

14.15.3. Production Locations

14.15.4. Product Portfolio

14.15.5. Competitors & Customers

14.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.15.7. Recent Developments

14.15.8. Financial Analysis

14.15.9. Profitability

14.15.10. Revenue Share

14.16. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14.16.1. Company Overview

14.16.2. Company Footprints

14.16.3. Production Locations

14.16.4. Product Portfolio

14.16.5. Competitors & Customers

14.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

14.16.7. Recent Developments

14.16.8. Financial Analysis

14.16.9. Profitability

14.16.10. Revenue Share



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3045v

