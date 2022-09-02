Global Automotive Software Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Fuel Efficiency, Comfort, and Convenience Driving the Future of Connected Cars
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application, By Software Layer, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive software market is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years, 2023-2027
Factors such as the rise in efforts by automotive market players to improve fuel efficiency, comfort, and convenience while driving an automobile and the growing popularity of connected cars among consumers drive the demand for the global automotive software market.
Also, the high-end investments by market players for technological advancements and the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in automobiles are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.
Passenger car segment is expected to capture the highest market growth in the forecast period. Increased preference for private vehicle ownership and the availability of novel models of passenger cars in the market is driving the market growth.
The major players operating in the global automotive software market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Intel Corporation, Wind River System, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Industry Software Inc., Aptiv Plc, KPIT Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics, among others.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive software market from 2017 to 2021
To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive software market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
To classify and forecast global automotive software market based on vehicle type, application, software layer, region, and company
To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive software market
To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive software market
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive software market
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive software market
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive software market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive software market.
Robert Bosch GMBH
Intel Corporation
Wind River System
Green Hills Software
Microsoft Corporation
Siemens Industry Software Inc
Aptiv Plc
KPIT Technologies
NXP Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Software Market, By Application:
ADAS & Safety
Connected Services
Autonomous Driving
HMI
V2X
Infotainment
Electric Vehicle Charging Management
Electric Vehicle Battery Management
V2G
Global Automotive Software Market, By Software Layer:
Operating System
Middleware
Application Software
Global Automotive Software Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Russia
Turkey
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
