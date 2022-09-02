U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Global Automotive Software Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Fuel Efficiency, Comfort, and Convenience Driving the Future of Connected Cars

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application, By Software Layer, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive software market is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in efforts by automotive market players to improve fuel efficiency, comfort, and convenience while driving an automobile and the growing popularity of connected cars among consumers drive the demand for the global automotive software market.

Also, the high-end investments by market players for technological advancements and the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in automobiles are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

Passenger car segment is expected to capture the highest market growth in the forecast period. Increased preference for private vehicle ownership and the availability of novel models of passenger cars in the market is driving the market growth.

The major players operating in the global automotive software market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Intel Corporation, Wind River System, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Industry Software Inc., Aptiv Plc, KPIT Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics, among others.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive software market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive software market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global automotive software market based on vehicle type, application, software layer, region, and company

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive software market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive software market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive software market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive software market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive software market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive software market.

  • Robert Bosch GMBH

  • Intel Corporation

  • Wind River System

  • Green Hills Software

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Siemens Industry Software Inc

  • Aptiv Plc

  • KPIT Technologies

  • NXP Semiconductor

  • Renesas Electronics

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Software Market, By Application:

  • ADAS & Safety

  • Connected Services

  • Autonomous Driving

  • HMI

  • V2X

  • Infotainment

  • Electric Vehicle Charging Management

  • Electric Vehicle Battery Management

  • V2G

Global Automotive Software Market, By Software Layer:

  • Operating System

  • Middleware

  • Application Software

Global Automotive Software Market, By Region:

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Turkey

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • UAE

South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4likz

