Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Software Layer, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (ADAS & Safety, Connected Services, Autonomous Driving, HMI, V2X, Infotainment, Electric Vehicle Charging Management, Electric Vehicle Battery Management, V2G), By Software Layer (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global automotive software market is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in efforts by automotive market players to improve fuel efficiency, comfort, and convenience while driving an automobile and the growing popularity of connected cars among consumers drive the demand for the global automotive software market.



Also, the high-end investments by market players for technological advancements and the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in automobiles are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



The global automotive software market is segmented into vehicle type, application, software layer, region, and company.Based on Vehicle Type, the market is divided into Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.



Passenger car segment is expected to capture the highest market growth in the forecast period. Increased preference for private vehicle ownership and the availability of novel models of passenger cars in the market is driving the market growth.



The major players operating in the global automotive software market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Intel Corporation, Wind River System, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Industry Software Inc., Aptiv Plc, KPIT Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive software market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive software market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global automotive software market based on vehicle type, application, software layer, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive software market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive software market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive software market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive software companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive software market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Global Automotive Software Market, By Application:

o ADAS & Safety

o Connected Services

o Autonomous Driving

o HMI

o V2X

o Infotainment

o Electric Vehicle Charging Management

o Electric Vehicle Battery Management

o V2G

• Global Automotive Software Market, By Software Layer:

o Operating System

o Middleware

o Application Software

• Global Automotive Software Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

