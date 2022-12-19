U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.50
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,202.00
    +74.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,388.50
    +43.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.90
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.71
    +0.42 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4030
    -0.2760 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.49
    +25.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.09
    -20.38 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.87
    +35.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Global Automotive Software Providers and Business Models Research Report 2022: Under the New-Generation Infrastructures, Enable the Innovative Model of Vehicle-cloud Co-construction and Coordination

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Software Providers and Business Models Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Basic software layer: In the trend for modularization, standardization and platformization, suppliers and OEMs build closer relationships and more flexible cooperation models.

In service-oriented architecture (SOA), automotive basic software is an embedded software platform used to enable decoupling of software and hardware for automotive systems, and providing software and hardware support for automotive system services. It is the key to realization of vehicle intelligence.

In addition to chip and hardware, basic software is the most basic underlying capability in the entire industry chain. Major suppliers double down on development and innovation of automotive basic software products such as operating system and middleware.

As well as large foreign providers such as Vector, ETAS and EB, quite a few local software providers in China like Neusoft Reach, ThunderSoft, Jingwei Hirain, and iSoft Infrastructure Software under China Electronics Technology Group Corporation are also working to deploy automotive basic software products, especially middleware products, most of which are AUTOSAR standard-compliant products, and hybrid platform software solutions based on CP and AP architectures.

To meet the market demand in the trend for SDVs, iSoft Infrastructure Software provides AUTOSAR CP+AP integrated solution for the two scenarios, security domain and high-performance computing domain, and combines it with iSoft Cloud System to enable landing of intelligent connectivity.

This solution is applicable to intelligent cockpit domain, vehicle control system domain and ADAS/AD domain. By standardizing the interfaces and architectures of different operating systems, underlying hardware, protocol software, etc., it enables service-oriented architecture. Meanwhile, for intelligent cockpit and ADAS/AD domains, iSoft Infrastructure Software is developing corresponding operating system kernels for a comprehensive layout of automotive basic software platform.

As concerns business model, iSoft Infrastructure Software positions itself as a Tier 2 supplier that adopts a model similar to VECTOR and concentrates on developing and applying basic software and tool chains. The `neutral` position allows the company to focus more on the R&D and application of vehicle basic software technology.

Application software layer: To answer differentiated and individualized needs, conventional suppliers transform the development model from turnkey solution into bilateral in-depth cooperation.

Based on SOA (service-oriented architecture), the business model of SaaS (Software as a Service) is introduced. On the one hand, it provides users with an immersive entertainment space to meet their needs for emotional, personalized scenes and multimodal interaction. On the other hand, it offers self-development space to OEMs, creating infinite possibilities.

First of all, before mass production, automotive software revenue largely comes from non-recurring engineering project development fee and software license fee. Non-recurring engineering project development fee is that charged during development process from the special software design and custom development according to requirements of Tier 1 suppliers or OEMs to the final delivery of development results to customers. Software license fee is charged for the use of software products (systems or development tools) developed by software companies.

After mass production, the software charging model will turn into `royalty fees`, `technical service fees` and FOTA-based software upgrade fees. Wherein, the royalty fees are the single vehicle copyright fees charged according to the number of functional module IPs used by customers, and the shipments.

For automotive software companies, they can also charge fees sustainably just like infrastructure services such as water and electricity. One example is the SaaS model.

In the case of acoustic software OEM market, conventional automakers often choose products and toning services of acoustic components suppliers or electro-acoustic brands, while intelligent vehicle manufacturers tend to purchase products and services from acoustic components suppliers for the purpose of cost control, rapid iteration and standardized modular production, that is, a model that leaves automakers using their own or third-party toning modes for overall audio debugging

For example, in February 2022, Harman announced Software-Enabled Branded Audio, an on-demand software platform that offers consumers a user-friendly, affordable way to upgrade existing unbranded car audio experience with no additional hardware required.

Vehicle-cloud platform layer: Under the new-generation infrastructures, enable the innovative model of vehicle-cloud co-construction and coordination.

As underlying infrastructures get improved, new-generation vehicle E/E architectures evolve, SOA-based design concept becomes widespread, cloud infrastructures are far more perfect, and cloud computing power becomes stronger, cloud computing has become a crucial productivity in the automotive industry. The vehicle-cloud integrated data drive will play a key role in the competition in the automotive industry.

Vehicle cloud is a digital ecosystem platform for automakers to empower vehicle mobility and related intelligent services. Its service forms are divided into three types: IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. The IaaS layer is responsible for providing infrastructures related to computing, storage, network, CDN, security, disaster recovery and so forth in design, production and supply chain links; vehicle cloud services in the PaaS layer cover cloud platform architecture needed by after-sale links (such as call center, OTA, autonomous driving and telematics) and production design links (including analog, simulation, etc.); the SaaS layer involves sales and consumption of various function applications paid according to service time or amount of infrastructure.

At present, vehicle cloud service providers mainly include: public cloud providers that offer IaaS and Paas layers, such as Baidu Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud; those that cooperates with cloud platform service providers and provides SaaS services, including telematics service providers like PATEO and FutureMove Automotive. The former ones charge according to goods and services provided; the latter charge for services.

Cloud will be an effective supplement to vehicle, so specialized cloud solutions and digital platform tools will be gradually introduced. The complete layout of vehicle and cloud products will empower `vehicle-cloud integration` in the automotive industry. Whether from cost reduction and efficiency improvement or safety and reliability, OEMs will fail to meet the needs just by independent construction. They will be bound to forge closer partnerships with cloud service providers to open up new scene maps together and thus realize co-construction and enabling, a two-way process in which OEMs and cloud service providers walk and grow in the same pace in achieving development goals.

Neusoft Reach's vehicle-cloud integrated platform is a self-developed intelligent software product for next-generation new E/E architectures. It is mainly composed of a vehicle-cloud integrated tool platform, a vehicle-cloud integrated core computing platform, and a vehicle-cloud integrated software ecosystem service platform, fully covering SOA-based design and development environment and runtime environment. The connection of in-vehicle capabilities and the reintegration of cloud big data and ecosystem service capabilities will quickly enable massive intelligent scene applications with a high degree of vehicle-cloud cooperation.

Neusoft Reach's vehicle-cloud integrated product builds vehicle-cloud integrated intelligent vehicle digital bases based on the SOA design idea, and provides OEMs with full-stack SDV products and services, thereby improving brand value in the aspects of `uniqueness`, `added value`, and `evolvability`.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of Automotive Software Business Model
1.1 Overview of Intelligent Vehicle Software Industry Chain
1.2 Summary of Business Models of Intelligent Vehicle Software Related Suppliers
1.3 Development Trend of Smart Vehicle Software Business Model

2 Analysis of Automotive Basic Software Layer Suppliers and Business Models
2.1 Development Status and Trend of Basic Software Business Model
2.2 Intelligent Vehicle Operating System
2.3 Hypervisor Virtual Machine Management System
2.4 Middleware
2.5 AutoSAR

3 Automotive Application Software Layer Suppliers and Business Models
3.1 Status Quo and Trend
3.2 Smart Cockpit Software System
3.3 HMI software
3.4 Voice Interaction
3.5 HUD Software
3.6 Autonomous Driving Software System
3.7 HD Map
3.8 Parking Software
3.9 DMS Software
3.10 Acoustic Software
3.11 Simulation Software

4 Automotive Cloud Platform Layer Supplier and Business Model Analysis
4.1 Status Quo and Trends of Business Models of Cloud Platform Layer-related Software
4.2 Cloud as a Service Platform
4.3 OTA
4.4 Vehicles to Everything Safety Solutions

5 Research on Business Model of Typical Automotive Software Suppliers
5.1 Neusoft Intelligent Vehicle Connection
5.2 i-Soft
5.3 ThunderSoft
5.4 Jingwei HiRain
5.5 Kotei
5.6 E-Planet
5.7 Megatronix Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vcrnb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

    The stock market downturn won't last forever, so buy these two high-quality companies while they're discounted.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These two big-tech stocks are well positioned for the metaverse, and I'm not talking about Meta Platforms.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsChina May Have Crea

  • Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • Meta Stocks Slides As EU Commission Says It's Breaking Antitrust Rules

    "Meta unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram," the European Commission said.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Alphabet Owns These 3 Software Stocks. Should You?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be best known as the parent company of Google, as well as YouTube, Google Cloud, and the autonomous driving start-up Waymo. Its investment portfolio is worth nearly $2 billion and consists of 49 stocks primarily across tech and healthcare. Not surprisingly, there are several software stocks in its holdings.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Holiday Season Shopping?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • EU Charges Meta With Antitrust Violations Linked to Marketplace

    The European Union charged Facebook parent Meta with antitrust violations for allegedly distorting competition by tying its online classified ad service to its social network.

  • Oil Prices Buoyed by Potential Rebound in Chinese Demand

    Chinese officials pledged to focus on reviving economic growth next year, offsetting concerns over the global economy.