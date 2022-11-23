U.S. markets closed

Global Automotive Steel Market size to accrue 193.2 BN while expanding at 5.21% CAGR through 2028

·6 min read
The business intelligence report on ‘Global Automotive Steel Market’ illuminates key aspects including growth drivers, constraints, and development possibilities, giving stakeholders a deeper insight into the dynamics of the worldwide industry between 2022 and 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global automotive steel market, which accrued USD 134,610 million in 2021, is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 193,230.61 million by the end of 2028 while progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% throughout the forecast timeframe.

The report, which is a fascinating examination of the different sub-segments within the business, also discusses current and prior values as well as the growth potential for the analysis period.

The research closes with an interesting examination of the competitive landscape of the sector, concentrating on the revenue margins, product or service offerings, and market position of each organization. This will make it easier for readers to understand how each of these elements influences the sector's overall development trajectory.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5638571/


Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing focus on reducing the weight of automobiles, strict emission regulations, and rising investment toward green infrastructure are the major factors propelling global automotive steel market growth.

In addition, notable technological upgrades in advanced high-strength steels alongside safety regulations are likely to unveil profitable prospects for the industry during the forecast period.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

In terms of type, the overall industry space has been segregated into conventional HSS, low-strength steel, and AHSS. Based on application spectrum, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles are the key domains of the industry space

From a regional standpoint, the North America market is poised to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period, owing to significant expansion of electric vehicles industry in the region.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5638571/  

In similar context, Europe region is estimated to account for a substantial share of the overall market revenue during the assessment timeframe, ascribed to increasing R&D budgets and soaring premium car exports in countries like Germany among others.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, Tata Steel Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, POSCO, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, and ArcelorMittal S.A. among others are the major players that are vying against each other to gain prominence in the global automotive steel market sphere.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-automotive-steel-market-research-report-2022-2

Global Automotive Steel Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Conventional HSS

  • Low-strength steel

  • AHSS

Global Automotive Steel Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Steel Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Mexico

South America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Rest of South America

Europe

  • Russia

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Africa

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Iran

  • Rest of MEA

Global Automotive Steel Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Nucor Corporation

  • United States Steel Corporation

  • HBIS Group

  • Tata Steel Ltd.

  • JFE Steel Corporation

  • Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corporation

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • POSCO

  • China Baowu Steel Group Corporation

  • ArcelorMittal S.A

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities By Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.5.4 Challenges

4.4 Pestle Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

Chapter 5: Automotive Steel Market by Type

5.1 Automotive Steel Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 Automotive Steel Market Overview

5.3 Low-strength Steel

5.3.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.3.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.3.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.4 Low-strength Steel: Geographic Segmentation

5.4 Conventional HSS

5.4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.4.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.4.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.4 Conventional HSS: Geographic Segmentation

5.5 AHSS

Chapter 6: Automotive Steel Market by Application

FAQs:

1. What are global automotive steel market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. How is global automotive steel market being shaped throughout the assessment timeline by COVID-19 and its impeding factors?

3. What is the competitive strategic window for growth potential in global automotive steel market?

4. What are the key geographical arenas that can influence global automotive steel market revenue?

Related Report:

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Research Report 2022

Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Size was estimated at USD 92601.96 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 108579.94 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period. Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis with development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028.This research study of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.


About Us:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Ritesh Tiwari Head - Press and Media Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com Phone: 1-866-764-2150 MarketStudyReport.com News:  https://marketprimes.com/


