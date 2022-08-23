U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Global Automotive Sunroof Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Sunroof Market

Global Automotive Sunroof Market
Global Automotive Sunroof Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive sunroof market size reached of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.12% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive sunroof is a fixed window in the roof of a vehicle that allows light and fresh air to enter the passenger cabin. It assists in improving the overall aesthetics, providing ventilation, and adding value to an automobile. It can be both manually operated or motor driven and transparent or opaque. It is nowadays widely available in different shapes, sizes, and styles across the globe. Some of the commonly utilized types of automotive sunroof include pop-up, spoiler, inbuilt, folding, top-mount, panoramic, and removable.

Automotive Sunroof Market Trends:

The significant growth in the automobile industry represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, a rise in the sales of passenger vehicles on account of the inflating per capita income of individuals and rising consumer expenditure on effective ventilation and brighter vehicle interiors for enhancing the overall driving experience are contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, leading automobile manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the design of the automotive sunroof by utilizing advanced materials. They are also adopting a wide variety of glasses, such as tempered, laminated, and glass, which can offer protection again ultraviolet (UV) rays.

This, in confluence with increasing environmental concerns among individuals, has propelled key players to introduce the solar automotive sunroof, which is a cost-efficient and sustainable technology impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, rising sales of premium and luxury vehicles are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Other major factors, including the integration of rain sensors, rising adoption of sunroofs in electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing sales of EVs, are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aisin Corporation, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan America Inc., Magna International Inc., MITSUBA Corporation, Webasto SE and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive sunroof market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive sunroof market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive sunroof market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Sunroof Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Built-in Sunroof System
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Tilt and Slide Sunroof System
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Panoramic Sunroof System
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Fabric
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Operation
8.1 Automatic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Manually Operated
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Mid-range Vehicles
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Premium and Luxury Vehicles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Aisin Corporation
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 BOS Group
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 CIE Automotive
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Inteva Products LLC
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Johnan America Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Magna International Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 MITSUBA Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 Webasto SE
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd.)
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmvk5k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


