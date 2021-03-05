Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Rising Demand for Automatic Transmission Systems Driving Market Growth
Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive torque converter market is poised to grow by $2.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive torque converter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising demand for automatic transmission systems and the globalization of the auto industry to increase the demand for automatic transmission vehicles.
The automotive torque converter market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The automotive torque converter market is segmented as below:
By Type
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
By Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive torque converter market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive torque converter market covers the following areas:
Automotive torque converter market sizing
Automotive torque converter market forecast
Automotive torque converter market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive torque converter market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., SUBARU Corp., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive torque converter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Delphi Technologies Plc
Schaeffler AG
Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc.
SUBARU Corp.
Transtar Industries Inc.
Valeo SA
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jcd3h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900