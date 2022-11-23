U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,007.79
    +4.21 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,070.69
    -27.41 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,213.75
    +39.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.85
    +4.41 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -3.70 (-4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    +0.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0060 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0370 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0152 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7480
    -1.4290 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,381.32
    +196.64 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.48
    -2.09 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Global Automotive Trailer Market size is expected to reach $27.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Automotive trailers can be referred to as unpowered vehicles that are towed by a motorized vehicle using a hitch or a hook. These trailers are utilized to transfer items from one location to another.

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Trailer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By Axle Type, By Trailer Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364348/?utm_source=GNW
The majority of freight companies employ them to transport their goods domestically or internationally. In addition, they are utilized for recreational purposes, including transporting luggage, fishing boats, and as mobile residences with basic amenities.

Some trailers are designed for personal (or small company) usage with virtually any motorized vehicle with an appropriate hitch, while others are part of big cargo-transporting trucks called semi-trailer trucks. Enclosed toy trailers and motorbike trailers can be pulled by a pickup truck or van, which often do not require a specific license in addition to a valid driver’s license.

Specialized trailers, such as open-air motorcycle trailers and bicycle trailers, are significantly smaller, are accessible to small vehicles, and have a drawbar and a single axle. Other trailers, like utility trailers, travel trailers, and campers, are available with single or multiple axles to accommodate a range of tow vehicle sizes.

There are also extremely specialized trailers, including generator trailers, pusher trailers, and others, which are used to power the towing vehicle. Others are specifically designed to accommodate complete kitchens as well as other specialized equipment required by carnival vendors. There are also boat trailers available.

COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

The spread of the COVID-19 infection has had a detrimental impact on the automotive trailer market due to limits on commuting and the anticipated dismal financial performance of market players during the pandemic. The economic and financial impact of the outbreak is apparent as organizations prepare cost-cutting strategies. To enhance cash flow, organizations owning vehicle assets are contemplating sale and leaseback options. The majority of market players in the trailer industry suffered financial losses due to the outbreak.

Market Growth Factors

Expansion of the logistics industry along with cold chain transportation

The road is the most popular form of transportation within the logistics industry due to its superior cost benefits over other modes. Consequently, logistics is one of the most important end-use industries for automobile trailers. Moreover, the rapid growth of the manufacturing, agricultural, electronics, and textile & garment industries raises demand for logistics & supply chain solutions. In addition, the majority of businesses rely on third-party logistics providers to reduce fleet investments, reduce labor costs, and increase the availability of different types of tanks, containers, and flatbeds based on their needs.

Highly cost-effective in contrast to other methods

One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the automotive trailer market is the cost-effectiveness of this technology. Automotive trailers are an excellent alternative to purchasing new vehicles because they cost significantly less than the cost of acquisition of a new vehicle yet provide an appropriate way to expand carriage capacity. In addition, the price of some trailers can range diversely, which gives them a significant advantage in terms of cost. In addition, the modern trailers that are being introduced into the automotive trailer sector come equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Market Restraining Factors

An increasing number of concerns related to environment due to the use of refrigerators in trailers

One of the biggest factors that are hampering the growth of the automotive trailer market is the environmental risks related to the use of this machinery. During the process of their operation, refrigerated units are known to discharge harmful compounds into the atmosphere. These substances include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). These toxic gases pose a significant risk to the long-term health of the environment. They are not dangerous while they are contained within refrigerators; nevertheless, issues arise when they are allowed to leave the refrigerator.

Vehicle Type Outlook

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the Automotive Trailer Market is segregated into Two-wheeler and Bike, Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle. In 2021, the commercial vehicles segment acquired the largest revenue share of the automotive trailer market. The rise in the growth of the segment is attributed to the rapid expansion of the transportation and logistics industry all over the world. Trailers are significantly being utilized within the transportation and logistics sector.

Axle Type Outlook

By Axel Type, the Automotive Trailer Market is categorized into Single Axle, Tandem Axle, and Three or More Than Three Axle. In 2021, the single axel segment registered a significant revenue share of the automotive trailer market. This type of vehicle is typically utilized for local deliveries. The usage of a single-drive axle is facilitated by decreasing the truck’s carrying capacity. By removing one of the driving axles, the truck becomes shorter, allowing it to tow a longer trailer, and it is able to turn much more tightly, which is a must when traversing city streets.

Trailer Type Outlook

Based on Trailer Type, the Automotive Trailer Market is segmented into Dry Van and Box, Refrigerator, Chemical and Liquid, Tipper, Flatbed, and Others. In 2021, the dry van & box segment procured the biggest revenue share of the automotive trailer market. The growth of this segment in the market is bolstered due to the rising demand for non-perishable goods, including household goods, electronics, apparel, automotive components, etc., as well as the growth of the logistics industry. The dry chain and van are fully enclosed in order to protect cargo from the weather.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Automotive Trailer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the automotive trailer market. The high growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the rising adoption of trailers in China. Moreover, the Chinese market is estimated to grow further as a result of an increase in R&D efforts, technological advancements by key players, and the quick adoption of novel technologies in the production of modern, dependable, and efficient car trailers.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hyundai Motor Company, Wabash National Corporation, Böckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Great Dane Trailers, Humbaur GmbH, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd. and Schmitz Cargobull AG.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Vehicle Type

• Commercial Vehicle

• Two-wheeler & Bike

• Passenger Car

By Axle Type

• Tandem Axle

• Single Axle

• Three or More Than Three Axle

By Trailer Type

• Dry Van & Box

• Refrigerator

• Chemical & Liquid

• Tipper

• Flatbed

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Wabash National Corporation

• Böckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

• Dennison Trailers Ltd.

• Great Dane Trailers

• Humbaur GmbH

• Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

• Schmitz Cargobull AG

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364348/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • Amazon's Got a $104 Billion Secret

    Hidden in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) financial statements is a $104 billion secret source of revenue. Amazon stock investors will not want to miss news about this lucrative source of revenue for the e-commerce giant.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Ford Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    It's been a difficult year for investors in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). It's hard to ignore an iconic brand like Ford, especially when it's also adapting to the changing times and investing in the future to ensure it isn't left out of the race. Here's the bull and the bear case for Ford to help you decide.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Ford F-150 windshield wiper recall a problem for automaker plagued with safety issues

    With latest F-150 recall, Ford has issued more safety repair alerts than all competitors. The company had 63 recalls affecting 8.1 million vehicles.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Oil slides 4% on Russian oil price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Prices were also hit by reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Lost $435 Million in the Third Quarter

    Things aren’t exactly improving for bitcoin miners. The companies that operate the computer equipment upon which the bitcoin network operates have been roiled over the past year by the crash in crypto markets. On Tuesday, Core Scientific reported it lost $435 million in the third quarter, compared with $16.6 million a year ago. For the first nine months of the year, it lost $1.7 billion, compared with $13.2 million a year ago. Third quarter revenue rose to $162.6 million from $113.1 million a ye

  • What Does the Launch of Amazon Clinic Mean for Teladoc?

    The tech giant is making another attempt to get into the telehealth business, but this time it's taking a different approach.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest:

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.