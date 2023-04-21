Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $17.94 Billion by 2027 at a 5.25% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market, by Transmission, by Services, by Powertrain Type, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 13.2 bn in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 17.94 bn by 2027, at a CAGR 5.25% from 2022-2027.



The market for Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing is mainly being driven by companies looking to adopt advanced technologies, and growing preferences towards electric vehicles.

Electric automotive vehicles are a preference compared to conventional vehicles due to their fuel efficiency, higher performance, and environmental friendliness. This changing preference for electric vehicles is in turn supporting the growth of automotive transmission engineering services.



Additionally, more and more engineering businesses are opting to outsource for utilizing the benefits of improved costs, better talent, and improved productivity. This is also driving the growth of automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.



Some restraints to the growth of automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market include the high investments involved in the research and development. Additionally, consumers may not have the financial means to switch from conventional vehicles, which can lead to a narrow demand for such automobiles.



Market Taxonomy

By Transmission

Manual

Automatic

By Services

Designing

Prototyping

Testing

Engineering & Integration

Simulation

By Powertrain Type

Hybrid

Conventional

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Outlook



5 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing, By Transmission

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Transmission

5.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Share Analysis, By Transmission

5.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Size and Forecast, By Transmission

5.3.1 Manual

5.3.2 Automatic



6 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing, By Services

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, Enterprise Size

6.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Share Analysis, By Services

6.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Size and Forecast, By Services

6.3.1 Designing

6.3.2 Prototyping

6.3.3 Testing

6.3.4 System Engineering and Integration

6.3.5 Simulation



7 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing, By Powertrain Type

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Powertrain Type

7.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Share Analysis, By Powertrain Type

7.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Size and Forecast, By Powertrain Type

7.3.1 Hybrid

7.3.2 Conventional



8 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing, By Region

8.1 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



10 Europe Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



11 Asia Pacific Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



12 Latin America Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



13 Middle East Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Horiba Ltd

Porsche Engineering

Intertek Group

Aisin Corporation

Altair Engineering Inc

Magna International Inc

FEV Europe GmbH

Marelli Holdings Co Ltd

EDAG Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7caoj

