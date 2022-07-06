Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market Report 2022-2030: Demand for Vehicles with High Fuel Efficiency Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market by Gear Type, Transmission Type, Gear Material, Vehicle Type, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing demand for automatic transmission is driving the global automotive transmission gears market growth. Moreover, high business potential in passenger car segment in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Enterprises in automotive industry focus on incorporating new features in modern vehicles, in terms of comfort and safety. These enterprises are taking all possible measures to maintain their competitive hold and sustain their business operations in growing stiff competition among automakers across the global marketplace. In the recent past, there has been drastic change in consumer demographics with increase in income level and change in lifestyle trends.

Currently, consumers prefer automobiles equipped with automatic transmission gears to offer a comfortable and smooth driving experience in bumper-to-bumper congested traffic in metro cities. Therefore, to offer consumers a smooth, comfortable drive, it is critical to prevent vibration from powertrain mechanisms from reaching the passenger area.

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gears provide drivers with an improved driving experience by enabling smooth gear shifting and enhanced acceleration. Demand for vehicles with high fuel efficiency is driving the dual-clutch transmission market. Local and central government bodies of developed and emerging economies such as the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Singapore, and India have introduced regulations, policies, and initiatives to promote the reduction of CO2 emissions.





Market Dynamics

The global automotive transmission gears market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of automatic transmission gears in modern/high-end cars. Automakers have invested in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology to significantly improve the performance and efficiency of automatic passenger cars.

In the Asia Pacific region, consumer preference towards adoption of automatic passenger vehicles is on the rise, owing to the widespread usage of automatic manual transmission gears systems in modern cars that ease driving in traffic congestion areas. The shift in consumer preference creates immense opportunity for AMT gear manufacturers to expand their footprint in the APAC region in order to grab significant market share in the growing passenger cars market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Type:

Planetary

Spur Gear

Helical Gear

Others

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Transmission Type:

Manual

Automatic

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Dual Clutch Transmission

Hybrid

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Material:

Ferrous Metal

Composite Material

Others

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

5. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Transmission Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Material, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Vehicle Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)8. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape



