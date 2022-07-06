U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market Report 2022-2030: Demand for Vehicles with High Fuel Efficiency Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market
Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market by Gear Type, Transmission Type, Gear Material, Vehicle Type, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing demand for automatic transmission is driving the global automotive transmission gears market growth. Moreover, high business potential in passenger car segment in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Enterprises in automotive industry focus on incorporating new features in modern vehicles, in terms of comfort and safety. These enterprises are taking all possible measures to maintain their competitive hold and sustain their business operations in growing stiff competition among automakers across the global marketplace. In the recent past, there has been drastic change in consumer demographics with increase in income level and change in lifestyle trends.

Currently, consumers prefer automobiles equipped with automatic transmission gears to offer a comfortable and smooth driving experience in bumper-to-bumper congested traffic in metro cities. Therefore, to offer consumers a smooth, comfortable drive, it is critical to prevent vibration from powertrain mechanisms from reaching the passenger area.

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gears provide drivers with an improved driving experience by enabling smooth gear shifting and enhanced acceleration. Demand for vehicles with high fuel efficiency is driving the dual-clutch transmission market. Local and central government bodies of developed and emerging economies such as the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, Singapore, and India have introduced regulations, policies, and initiatives to promote the reduction of CO2 emissions.


Market Dynamics
The global automotive transmission gears market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of automatic transmission gears in modern/high-end cars. Automakers have invested in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology to significantly improve the performance and efficiency of automatic passenger cars.

In the Asia Pacific region, consumer preference towards adoption of automatic passenger vehicles is on the rise, owing to the widespread usage of automatic manual transmission gears systems in modern cars that ease driving in traffic congestion areas. The shift in consumer preference creates immense opportunity for AMT gear manufacturers to expand their footprint in the APAC region in order to grab significant market share in the growing passenger cars market.

Detailed Segmentation
Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Type:

  • Planetary

  • Spur Gear

  • Helical Gear

  • Others

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Transmission Type:

  • Manual

  • Automatic

  • Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

  • Dual Clutch Transmission

  • Hybrid

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Material:

  • Ferrous Metal

  • Composite Material

  • Others

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

5. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Transmission Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Gear Material, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Vehicle Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)8. Global Automotive Transmission Gears Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

  • AmTech International

  • Bharat Gears Ltd

  • Cone Drive

  • Dynamatic Technologies Limited

  • Franz Morat Holding GmbH & Co. KG

  • Gleason Corporation

  • IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • RSB Group

  • Showa Corporation

  • UAG LLP

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3n6m0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


