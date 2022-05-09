The global automotive transmission market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, from USD 59.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.8 billion by 2027

ReportLinker

The automotive industry is continuously evolving, with an increasing focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The adoption of strict emission norms by the governments of major countries has increased the penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles q.

According to the US EPA, the transportation sector accounted for 28% of the total GHG emissions in 2018, becoming one of the leading causes of the increasing global temperatures. Governments and OEMs are, therefore, taking initiatives to reduce automotive emissions.



The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest automotive transmission market, by vehicle

The passenger cars segment is projected to lead the automotive transmission market during the forecast period due to the higher production of passenger cars than other vehicle segments.The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for 76% of the global automotive transmission market in terms of volume in 2022.



The growing role of transmission in passenger cars, coupled with the growing influence of fuel-efficient systems, has been propelling the growth of the automotive transmission market.

The demand for manual transmission in passenger cars is higher in Asia Pacific and Europe than in North America.Currently, the penetration of manual transmission is less than 2%.



For example, Toyota only offers five car models with manual transmissions.Of those five, only a few are being purchased by consumers.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to decline in terms of volume, during the forecast period due to the high adoption of advanced transmission systems in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Asia Pacific automotive transmission market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the Asia Pacific automotive transmission market include shift in consumer preference toward advanced automotive transmission systems such AT, AMT, CVT, and DCT that would ensure a smooth driving experience in Heavy traffic and increasing vehicle congestion in urban areas.

Significant demand for high-end premium vehicles with advanced transmission systems such as AMT, DCT and CVT are fuelling the growth in the region.Also, the consumers has preference for products with low maintenance cost.



The presence of major automobile manufacturers, combined with technological prowess, would result in a significant rise in the demand for advanced transmission systems and components in Asia Pacific.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 52%, Tier 2: 21%, OEM: 27%

• By Designation: C level: 47%, D level: 37%, Others: 16%

• By Region: North America: 34%, Europe: 38%, Asia Pacific: 28%

Some of the key players in the automotive transmission market are ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), MAGNA International (Canada), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation(Japan), Hyundai Transys(South Korea), Allison transmissions(US), Vitesco Technologies(Germany), Schaeffler AG(Germany), BorgWarner(US), GKN Automotive(UK), and Jatco (Japan) and more



