U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.25
    +14.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,403.00
    +99.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,362.00
    +50.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    +8.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.25
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.38
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    +0.54 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3910
    +0.3920 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,960.11
    -709.02 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.86
    -5.88 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.85
    +12.94 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global Automotive V2X Market Vehicle Type, Key Players Analysis, Growth, Demands, Trend, Connectivity and Forecasts to 2028 - ReportsnReports

·7 min read

PUNE, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive V2X market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 19.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Parameters such as increase in demand for connected vehicles, along with increase in demand for autonomous mobility. In addition, the advancements in 5G technology, paired with government support for V2X technology will create new opportunities for this market.

"DSRC segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, by connectivity."

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)of the Automotive V2X Market is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. DSRC is based on IEEE 802.11p connectivity, which is a Wi-Fi offshoot. It runs in the unlicensed 5.9 GHz frequency band. This connectivity is called Wireless Access for Vehicular Environments (WAVE) and ITS-G5 in the European Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS). The V2X communication through DSRC goes outside line-of-sight, unlike sensors that include radar, cameras, and LiDAR. This connectivity mainly covers V2I and V2V cases, offering speed limit alerts, electronic parking, toll payments, and collision warnings. The functional aspects of DSRC include low latency (~2 ms), short range (under 1 km), and high reliability. The primary aspect driving the DSRC V2X market is the ability to effectively communicate among fast-moving vehicles at a data rate ranging from 3–27 Mbps over a distance of at least 300 m. DSRC connectivity has matured over the years since its introduction more than 10 years back. It has already been tested and deployed. These factors would also drive the growth of this segment.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Global Automotive V2X Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2939022

"North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period."

The North American region is estimated to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period. The North American automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industries at a global level. Home to the big three—Ford Motors, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automotive market in the US has favored passenger cars with advanced comfort and safety technologies. The US is the largest market in the region and accounts for more than two-thirds of the overall market, followed by Mexico and Canada. The market is dominated by American OEMs such as Ford Motors, General Motors, and Fiat- Chrysler Automotive, along with established European and Asian OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW Group (Germany), and Volkswagen Group (Germany).The continuous progression of safety regulations in North American countries, such as the possibility of mandatory installation of rear-view cameras in the US, and discussion on mandates regarding V2V communication, would drive the North American connected car market in the coming years. The presence of key automotive players such as Qualcomm Incorporated and HARMAN International would help drive the North American V2X market.

"Electric vehicles segment is estimated to be the promising segment in the automotive V2X market during the forecast period"

Electric vehicles is expected to be the promising segment by propulsion during the forecast period. Electric vehicles represent a significant step forward in curbing pollution-related environmental concerns. However, the growing energy demands for electric vehicles also pose major challenges to the stability of the power grid. This is expected to increase the demand for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. V2G enables EVs to export their unused battery capacity back to the grid to fill gaps in renewable energy generation. Electric vehicles equipped with V2X enable an additional V2G (vehicle-to-grid) function compared to ICE vehicles. The V2G function enables the regulation of EV charging rates or returning the electricity to the grid if not required by the EV. This communication helps improve the economic, environmental, and operational aspects of EVs. The V2V and V2I communications offer high safety and fuel economy, and this, along with V2G, offers improved performance when compared to V2X-equipped ICE vehicles. This primary factor would drive the EV V2X market during the forecast period. Many top vehicle manufacturers, such as Nissan, offer V2X-equipped EVs. In addition, companies such as Virta Global (Finland), Nuvve Holding Corp. (US), and AC Propulsion, Inc. (US), among others offer V2X technology for end-users.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

  • By Company Type: OEMs - 21%, Tier I- 31%, and Tier II - 48%

  • By Designation: CXOs- 40%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 25%

  • By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific - 15%, and RoW - 5%

The automotive V2X market is dominated by major players including Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Autotalks (Israel), Continental AG (Germany), Cohda Wireless (Australia), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). These companies have strong product portfolio as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.

Direct Purchase of the Global Automotive V2X Market Research Report at (Use Available Discount Coupon on website) https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2939022

Research Coverage:

The report covers the automotive V2X market, in terms of Connectivity (DSRC, and Cellular), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2C, and V2D), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engines, and Electric Vehicles), Unit (On-Board Units, and Roadside Units), Offering (Hardware, and Software), Technology (Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of Sight, Non-line of Sight, Backing, and Others),  and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Row). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the automotive V2X market ecosystem.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

  • The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall automotive V2X market and its sub segments.

  • This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

  • The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

  • The report also helps stakeholders understand the current and future pricing trend of different automotive V2Xs based on their capacity.

Another Related Report:

The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem Market: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts: The "V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the V2X ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, business models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, V2X deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2030. The forecasts cover four submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 application categories and five regions. Profiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providers. Get a Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2058475

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact: 
Ganesh Pardeshi
Tower B5, office 101,
Magarpatta SEZ,
Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India
+1-888-391-5441
sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports
Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports
RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-v2x-market-vehicle-type-key-players-analysis-growth-demands-trend-connectivity-and-forecasts-to-2028---reportsnreports-301604854.html

SOURCE ReportsnReports

Recommended Stories

  • Row boat capsizes in Indian river; 3 dead, 16 missing

    A large row boat taking villagers to a festival capsized in a flooded river in northern India on Thursday, leaving at least three people dead and 16 others missing, police said. A strong wind rocked the boat, which was carrying about 30 people, police officer Mohammed Nisar said. The villagers were traveling to a nearby village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh state to celebrate a Hindu festival.

  • New Season, Same Problems: Here’s How Indian Matchmaking Can Improve For Season 3

    The popular show is back for a second season, but issues like colorism, heteronormativity, and sexism persist

  • At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

    As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. Scenes like this are an everyday reality for millions of Indians, the most visible signs of economic distress in a country where raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor. Entire families leave their homes in India’s vast rural hinterlands to camp at such bazaars, found in nearly every city.

  • Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?

    Hospitals built by Sir Ganga Ram still exist in both countries but not much is known about him.

  • Policy watch: Where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak stand on the key issues

    We are at the halfway point in the battle for the Tory leadership and Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are intensifying their bids to be the next prime minister.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc ( LON:MEX ) by taking...

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.