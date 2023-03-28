U.S. markets closed

Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market grew from $41.32 billion in 2022 to $50.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market is expected to grow to $100.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Bosch Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., AISIN CORPORATION, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tenneco Inc., EXEDY Corporation, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Sensata Technologies are major players in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market consists of sales of variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems using technology including belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter, direct starter, and integrated starter generator. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems refer to a process of altering the timing of a valve lift event. With variable valve timing, the valves are open for shorter periods during idling or light acceleration, so less air-fuel mixture goes into the engine and helps reduce emissions. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are used to improve performance, fuel economy, or emissions and is widely used in combination with variable valve lift systems.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market in 2022. The regions covered in this automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are diesel VVT systems and gasoline VVT systems. A diesel VVT system is the technique of changing the timing of a valve lift event, and it's frequently done to increase efficiency, reduce emissions, or all three. It is employed in several vehicle types, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles types. The various technology types include cam-phasing and cam-phasing plus changing. The types of valvetrains include SOHC and DOHC valvetrains.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets going forward. Fuel-efficient vehicles are vehicles or engines that give better mileage per gallon of fuel than other less efficient models. A technology called valve-timing, which regulates the timing of a valve lift event, is frequently applied to increase performance, fuel efficiency, or pollution. 

Technological innovations and advancements have emerged as key trends in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market. Major companies operating in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. 

The countries covered in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market

5. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Diesel VVT System

  • Gasoline VVT System

6.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Cam-Phasing

  • Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

6.4. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Valvetrain, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • SOHC

  • DOHC

7. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4u3za

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-variable-valve-timing-vvt-and-start-stop-system-market-report-2023-rising-demand-for-fuel-efficient-vehicles-drives-growth-301783819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

