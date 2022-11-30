U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

The Global Automotive Vents Market is expected to grow by $1240.88 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Vents Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the automotive vents market and it is poised to grow by $1240.88 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive vents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566315/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of automotive electronics, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies.

The automotive vents market is segmented as below:
By Component
â€¢ Automotive electronics
â€¢ Automotive electrical motors
â€¢ Automotive lighting
â€¢ Automotive powertrain
â€¢ Others

By Type
â€¢ PTFE materials
â€¢ PP materials
â€¢ PE materials

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ North America
â€¢ South America
â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advances in membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive vents market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward automatic transmission and increasing implementation of stringent emission norms in various countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive vents market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Automotive vents market sizing
â€¢ Automotive vents market forecast
â€¢ Automotive vents market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive vents market vendors that include Berghof GmbH, Cascade Engineering, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Fischer automotive systems GmbH and Co. KG, Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc., LTI Atlanta, MAHLE GmbH, Nifco Inc., Novares Group SA, Polystar Technologies LLC., Shenzhen Milvent Technology Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Weber GmbH and Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corp. Also, the automotive vents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566315/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-automotive-vents-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-1240-88-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-5-5-during-the-forecast-period-301689367.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

