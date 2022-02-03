U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive wiring harness market reached a value of US$ 76.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 99.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

An automotive wiring harness refers to an assembly of electric wires, connectors and terminals that relays power and information throughout the vehicle. It also acts as a safety casing that aids in preventing fires caused by short circuits. The different wires connect different components of the automobile and carry energy to start the engine, power windows and operate the navigation system, meters and lights. The components are designed to ensure reliable transmission of energy and operate efficiently under high temperatures, vibration, moisture and noise. They are also commonly used to harness wiring of the chassis, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and sensors

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, there is widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), owing to growing environmental consciousness, which is driving the product demand. In comparison to the conventionally used wiring systems, automotive wiring harness offers highly secure and reliable connections, while enhancing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Wiring harnesses are also used for securing safety sensors, such as blind-spot detection and automated control systems, for superior vehicle performance. Various product innovations, such as the development of aluminum harnesses, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Aluminum components are primarily used for vehicle electrification and minimizing vehicular weight, thereby leading to improved fuel economy and reduced carbon emissions. Other factors, including the utilization of cost-effective and reliable optical fibers, along with the growing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corporation, Leoni AG, Nexans Autoelectric GmbH, PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.), Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc), YAZAKI Corporation and YURA Corporation, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive wiring harness market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive wiring harness market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive wiring harness market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Body Wiring Harness
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Engine Wiring Harness
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Chassis Wiring Harness
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 HVAC Wiring Harness
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Sensors Wiring Harness
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Copper
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Aluminum
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
8.1 Data Transmission
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Electrical Wiring
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Two Wheelers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Passenger Cars
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Category
10.1 General Wires
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Heat Resistant Wires
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Shielded Wires
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Tubed Wires
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Component
11.1 Connectors
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Wires
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Terminals
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Indicators

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.2 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Lear Corporation
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Leoni AG
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Nexans Autoelectric GmbH
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.)
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc)
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.10 YAZAKI Corporation
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11 YURA Corporation
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbrjxp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-wiring-harness-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301474934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

