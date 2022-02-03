Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive wiring harness market reached a value of US$ 76.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 99.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An automotive wiring harness refers to an assembly of electric wires, connectors and terminals that relays power and information throughout the vehicle. It also acts as a safety casing that aids in preventing fires caused by short circuits. The different wires connect different components of the automobile and carry energy to start the engine, power windows and operate the navigation system, meters and lights. The components are designed to ensure reliable transmission of energy and operate efficiently under high temperatures, vibration, moisture and noise. They are also commonly used to harness wiring of the chassis, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and sensors



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, there is widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), owing to growing environmental consciousness, which is driving the product demand. In comparison to the conventionally used wiring systems, automotive wiring harness offers highly secure and reliable connections, while enhancing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Wiring harnesses are also used for securing safety sensors, such as blind-spot detection and automated control systems, for superior vehicle performance. Various product innovations, such as the development of aluminum harnesses, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Aluminum components are primarily used for vehicle electrification and minimizing vehicular weight, thereby leading to improved fuel economy and reduced carbon emissions. Other factors, including the utilization of cost-effective and reliable optical fibers, along with the growing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lear Corporation, Leoni AG, Nexans Autoelectric GmbH, PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.), Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc), YAZAKI Corporation and YURA Corporation, etc



