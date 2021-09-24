U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.57
    +0.59 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,762.31
    -2.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.99
    -32.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.18
    -6.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    +0.72 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0530 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7750
    +0.4740 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,147.09
    -2,519.40 (-5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.97
    -54.09 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities with Consolidation in the Agriculture Industry and Change of Food Production Systems

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, Type, and Country-Wise Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to reach $28.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by significant developments in technology and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector.

Apart from this, the market is also driven by factors such as the adoption of autonomous equipment in commercial farms, high productivity, and profitability compared to conventional farming. Thus, the growing demand for autonomous equipment in the agriculture sector is also responsible for such a higher growth in the autonomous agriculture equipment market.

The segment gives a brief overview of the product portfolio of different companies and the market presence of different products existing in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Monarch Tractor launched a fully electric smart tractor.

To overcome issues such as labor shortages, sustainability, and environmental concerns, the company launched a driverless tractor. This indicates a greater emphasis on autonomous technologies is expected to lead to their highest growth rate among all the technologies available in the market.

Market by Application, Analysis, and Forecast: The segment gives a brief overview of the market status of different applications of the product and key players offering products in those applications. The harvesting is expected to lead the market in terms of application.

Autonomous equipment is witnessing increasing demand in harvesting applications, majorly due to various countries facing aging populations and labor shortages. Various countries are trying to make further improvements in the agriculture sector so that young people are attracted to farms. For instance, in January 2021, Japan created harvesting robots to help aging farmers and the shortage of labor.

An autonomous machine has been developed by National Research Institute Agricultural Research Organization, Ritsumeikan University, and Denso for harvesting apples in Japan's orchards, hence, increasing the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

The supply chain of the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to COVID-19, including the autonomous agriculture equipment industry. A significant impact was witnessed on the global autonomous agriculture equipment market as equipment manufacturers were unable to provide the required equipment due to lockdown and other restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Application

The autonomous agriculture equipment market by application is led by harvesting. Harvesting is mainly done for collecting ripe crops from the field. Harvesting activities include stacking, handling, threshing, reaping, cleaning, and hauling. These activities can be performed through harvesters alone or a combined harvester can be used to perform the operations simultaneously.

Field and row crops such as potatoes, wheat, corn can be easily gathered by fully autonomous equipment such as tractors and planters. Thus, the demand for autonomous agriculture equipment for harvesting is highest amongst other applications.

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Equipment

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market by equipment type is dominated by tractors. The autonomous tractor is witnessing an increase in demand, majorly owing to the growing concern of labor shortages and offering increased productivity and efficiencies, bringing higher yields.

The technology used in the autonomous tractor allows working for 24-hour, round-the-clock operations and remote management of operations by the users.

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market by Region

North America generated the highest revenue of $7.4 billion in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. With high food safety, labor shortage, and security concerns in the region, autonomous equipment in the region has offered a big solution to the food safety, labor shortage, and security concerns.

The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 11.2% during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the Report

  • What is the estimated global autonomous agriculture equipment market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

  • What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to autonomous agriculture equipment?

  • What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global autonomous agriculture equipment market?

  • What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

  • What is the competitive strength of the key players in the autonomous agriculture equipment market based on analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

  • How is the competitive benchmarking of the key autonomous agriculture equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

  • How much revenue each of the segments is expected to record during the forecast period and what is the estimated growth percentage?

  • Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market, and what are their roles in the market?

  • How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for autonomous agriculture equipment?

Market Report Coverage

Market Segmentation

  • Application: Harvesting, Spraying, Planting, and Others

  • Equipment Type: Tractors, Planters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and Others

  • Type: Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous

Market Growth Drivers

  • Significant Development in Technology and Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Sector

  • Adoption of Autonomous Equipment in Commercial Farms

  • High Productivity and Profitability Compared to Conventional Farming

Market Challenges

  • Capacity Building among Small-Scale Farmers

  • High Purchase Price or Operational Cost

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Awareness about Sustainability

  • Consolidation in the Agriculture Industry and Change of Food Production System

  • Shortage of Labor in the Agriculture Sector

Key Market Players

  • AGCO Corporation

  • AutoNext Automation Pvt. Ltd.

  • Changzhou Dongfeng CVT Co Ltd

  • CLAAS KGaA mbH

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • Deere & Company

  • Escorts Limited

  • ISEKI & CO., LTD.

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

  • Monarch Tractor

  • Naio Technologies

  • YTO Group Corporation

  • Yanmar Co. Ltd.

  • Ztractor Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjwlb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-agriculture-equipment-markets-2021-2026---opportunities-with-consolidation-in-the-agriculture-industry-and-change-of-food-production-systems-301384693.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Are the Odds in Your Favor Now With Wynn Resorts?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts , the casino operator with properties in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau in China. Maddox spent most of the interview reassuring investors that China's crackdown on Macau will not derail gambling in the region or put shareholders at risk. Maddox said that gambling and tourism is beginning to return to both Las Vegas and Boston.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy During the September Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 has lost its momentum in September, which may not seem surprising as the month has been historically poor for the stock market. As it turns out, the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% on average during September since 1950, but this time the decline has been steeper thanks to other factors that have spooked investors and triggered a sell-off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) are two of the best stocks you might consider buying right now.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Friday amid continued Evergrande default concerns. Evergrande had an $83 million interest payment due Thursday for a bond that’s set to mature in March 2022. The company has not said whether or not it intends to make the payment. As of Friday morning, Evergrande had not made any announcement or filing to the Hong Kong exchange. The company will not default unless it fails to make the payment within 30 days. Alibaba is the world's largest on

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.