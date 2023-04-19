U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2023: Rapid Advancements in Technology Set the Stage for Widespread Penetration

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Range, by Solutions, by Application, by Platform, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.1 bn in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 5.62 bn by 2027, at a CAGR 20.9% from 2022-2027.

Market Drivers

The growth of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market can be attributed to the changing consumer preferences and the rapid advancements in technology worldwide, especially in the e-commerce sector. The ability of aerial delivery drones to reach remote areas with undulating terrains is a lucrative factor for the rising adoption of autonomous last-mile delivery technologies.

Also, due to the expanding e-commerce sector, consumer desires for quick delivery are now taking precedence in the package delivery business. Major e-commerce players and numerous food and grocery delivery service startups have identified last-mile services as a significant differentiator in the market, and this is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market can face challenges with respect to infrastructural facilities and government regulations. Underdeveloped infrastructures and weak internet connectivity can delay delivery time or lead to delivery to the wrong locations. Such factors can reduce the success rate of autonomous delivery mechanisms, leading to a lower growth rate in the market.

Additionally, governments may pose restrictions on licenses and may impose restrictions that allow qualified individuals to utilize Autonomous Last Mile Delivery technologies. Such restrictions may hinder businesses from easily adopting the technology, which may slow growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is segmented by ranges, such as long and short, by solutions of hardware, software, and services), as well as applications in the healthcare, logistics, retail, food, and beverage verticals. Further, the market is segmented into platforms of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is expected to dominate the autonomous last-mile delivery market. This is due to the region's greater usage of automation in last-mile delivery services. Several businesses have been able to innovate their delivery strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Moreover, customers are becoming drawn to using online stores for most of their purchases. This is pushing business owners to form alliances with drone and ground delivery bot manufacturers in order to supply their goods and satisfy orders.

Market Taxonomy
By Range

  • Long Range

  • Short Range

By Solutions

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Application

  • Healthcare

  • Logistics

  • Retail

  • Food and Beverage

By Platform

  • Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Ground Delivery Vehicles

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook

5 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Range
5.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis, By Range
5.3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size and Forecast, By Range
5.3.1 Long Range
5.3.2 Short Range

6 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Solutions
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Solutions
6.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis, By Solutions
6.3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size and Forecast, By Solutions
6.3.1 Hardware
6.3.2. Software
6.3.3 Services

7 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3.1 Healthcare
7.3.2 Logistics
7.3.3 Retail
7.3.4 Food and Beverage

8 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Platform
8.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis, By Platform
8.3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size and Forecast, By Platform
8.3.1 Aerial Delivery Drones
8.3.2 Ground Delivery Vehicles

9 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Region
9.1 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.2 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size and Forecast, By Region

10 North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11 Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Asia Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Middle East Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Competition Dashboard
15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
15.3 Key Development Strategies

16 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • A2Z Drone Delivery

  • Amazon Inc

  • Drone Delivery Canada Corp

  • Flytrex Inc

  • Kiwi Campus (Kiwibot)

  • Nuro Inc

  • Refraction AI

  • Shenzhen Yiqing Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Starship Technologies

  • TeleRetail

  • Udelv Inc

  • Wing Aviation LL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyihlc

