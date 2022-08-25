Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach $46.48 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.7%

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market reached a value of US$ 12.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 46.48 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the globe have prompted the widespread utilization of online shopping platforms for shipping of daily necessities. This, in turn, is facilitating the extensive uptake of various autonomous last mile delivery solutions for delivering goods at doorsteps, while mitigating face-to-face contact amongst individuals during the pandemic, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms with robots and drones to perform smart tracking, optimize the route, enable around clock delivery, enable smooth delivery in challenging geographies, and promote fuel efficiencies are contributing to the market. Other factors, such as significant expansion in the e-commerce industry and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce advanced delivery solutions to meet the rising consumer demand for fast delivery of packages and the changing dynamics of urban commercial deliveries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on platform, solution, range and application.



Breakup by Platform:

Aerial Delivery Drones

Cargo Drone

Delivery Drone

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Robots

Autonomous and Self-Driving Vans and Trucks

Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Range:

Short Range (<_0 />

Long Range (> 20 Km)

Breakup by Application:

Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Continental AG

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DPDgroup (La Poste)

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex Inc.

Matternet

Relay Robotics Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

SkyDrop

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Starship Technologies

Udelv Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njdoce

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







