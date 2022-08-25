U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    -1.89 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1835
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5030
    -0.5910 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,590.53
    -134.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.18
    +4.39 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach $46.48 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.7%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global autonomous last mile delivery market reached a value of US$ 12.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 46.48 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the globe have prompted the widespread utilization of online shopping platforms for shipping of daily necessities. This, in turn, is facilitating the extensive uptake of various autonomous last mile delivery solutions for delivering goods at doorsteps, while mitigating face-to-face contact amongst individuals during the pandemic, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms with robots and drones to perform smart tracking, optimize the route, enable around clock delivery, enable smooth delivery in challenging geographies, and promote fuel efficiencies are contributing to the market. Other factors, such as significant expansion in the e-commerce industry and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce advanced delivery solutions to meet the rising consumer demand for fast delivery of packages and the changing dynamics of urban commercial deliveries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on platform, solution, range and application.

Breakup by Platform:

  • Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Cargo Drone

  • Delivery Drone

  • Ground Delivery Vehicles

  • Delivery Robots

  • Autonomous and Self-Driving Vans and Trucks

Breakup by Solution:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Breakup by Range:

  • Short Range (<_0 />

  • Long Range (> 20 Km)

Breakup by Application:

  • Logistics

  • Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

  • Food and Beverage

  • Retail

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

6 Market Breakup by Platform

7 Market Breakup by Solution

8 Market Breakup by Range

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

  • DPDgroup (La Poste)

  • Drone Delivery Canada

  • Flytrex Inc.

  • Matternet

  • Relay Robotics Inc.

  • Robby Technologies Inc.

  • SkyDrop

  • ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

  • Starship Technologies

  • Udelv Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njdoce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market-to-reach-46-48-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-24-7-301612583.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • With eye on gene therapies, Thermo Fisher opens manufacturing site off I-495

    Public officials are touting the creation of life sciences jobs in a part of the state well outside Boston and Cambridge.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.