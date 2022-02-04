U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market (2022 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type, by Application, and by End-User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market size was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 22.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 34.3% from 2022-2030.

Autonomous mobile robot, also known as auto robot or auto boot is used to pick, transport, and sort items within manufacturing and distribution facilities without any manual intervention. This is a form of automatic guided vehicle (AGV) that can be implemented without any supporting infrastructure like wires, magnets implanted on the floor or precisely located laser targets. AMR uses sophisticated set of sensors and artificial intelligence for path planning and is able to independently navigate around its environment. AMRs prevent product damage, enhance productivity, and reduce labour costs in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The demand for autonomous mobile robot is increasing due to rising e-commerce activity around the world. Also, factors such as increasing warehouse automation and rising adoption of these robots across numerous industries, owing to their ability to navigate independently in dynamic environments are expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of automated material handling along with trends such as lights-out automation are also factors expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, limitations on load size and high cost of implementing an AMR system are expected to restrain the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, increasing use of mobile robots in the hospitals to deliver medication and medical equipment to patient rooms is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile robot market players in future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study

The autonomous mobile robot market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into good-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Based on application, the market is divided into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse fleet management, and other application. Based on end user, the market is divided into automotive, electronic, FMCG, logistic, life science, healthcare, education, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

Europe region holds the lion share of autonomous mobile robot market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand of material handling equipment from various manufacturing industries. Also, due to massive investment by government bodies to boost the setup of small factories and adoption of industry 4.0 are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

However, North America is expected to show a steady rise in the autonomous mobile robot market due to increasing internal as well as external security threats in the region and growing terrorist activities. Also, rising labor costs, and advancements in technologies are boosting the market growth in this region. Moreover, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate due to the rising infrastructure development in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The market comprises of various players such as Peer Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc, GreyOrange Robotics, Verizon, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., SMP Robotics, Locus Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots Aps, and Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. These manufacturers are actively indulging in R&D initiatives, product & technology innovations, and industrial collaborations to enhance their product and increase their growth and geographical reach.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv8duh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


