U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,466.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.50
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9190
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,096.02
    +307.93 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.89
    +31.38 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.30
    +8.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots R&D Portfolio Assessment 2021: Wide-range of Applications in Warehouse Management, Last-mile Delivery, Healthcare, Hospitality and Security

Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots: R&D Portfolio Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of key patent publication trends and global adoption scenario shows that while there is a lot of funding and focus into the development of the navigation of AMRs, the technology is under development for space applications as well.

The need for automation in logistics and warehouses is being driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce which has experienced a further boost, same-day delivery demands, shortage of labor, and the time wasted by labor in travelling long distances and carrying out monotonous tasks and lastly the incapability to scale existing solutions such as conveyors or automated guided vehicles or forklifts to meet the customer demands.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have become widely popular not only in the field of e-Commerce retail warehouses but have proven to have capabilities to collaborate with humans in different industries such as hospitality, healthcare, security, fashion, and third-party logistics. AMRs are highly scalable and are available in customer-friendly RaaS business models which makes it easy to adopt them.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

  • What is autonomous mobile technology?

  • What is the application landscape of AMRs and the different industry verticals where they are applicable?

  • What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for AMRs?

  • What are the technology capabilities of AMRs?

  • Assessment of Industry Best Practices

  • IP and Funding Scenario

  • Growth Opportunities and Critical Success Factors

  • What sort of strategies do Governments, OEMs, and other critical organizations need to embrace to sustain in the competitive marketplace?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Executive Summary
1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Research Process and Methodology
1.4 Key Findings

Chapter 2: Autonomous Mobile Robots: Technology Landscape
2.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots - Technology Overview
2.2 Operation of Autonomous Mobile Robots with Top Modules
2.3 Application Areas of Autonomous Mobile Robots Across Different Industries
2.4 Key Applications of AMRs in Warehouses and Inventory Management
2.5 Accuracy and Interoperability are Key Trends Influencing Development and Adoption of AMRs
2.6 Autonomous Mobile Manipulation Robot is the Way Forward
2.7 AMMR - Stakeholder, Applications and Technology Overview

Chapter 3: Implementation Case Scenario
3.1 Use Case 1: Zalando, Germany and Magazino, Germany
3.2 Use Case 2: GEODIS, France and Locus Robotics, US
3.3 Use Case 3: Schnuck Markets, US and Simbe Robotics, US

Chapter 4: Factors Influencing Adoption of AMRs
4.1 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption - Scalability and Flexibility are the Driving Force
4.2 Factors Influencing Technology Adoption- Limitation on Load Size Hinders Adoption

Chapter 5: Global Scenario, Key Research Areas, Patent, Funding Analysis
5.1 Strategic Partnerships Aim to Advance Autonomous Mobile Robots Technology
5.2 Strategic Alliances are Leading to the Development of Integrated Fulfillment Solutions
5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions Indicate both Hardware and Software for AMRs are being Acquired to Aid New Innovations
5.4 Space Autonomous Mobile Robots is the Most Active Area of Research
5.5 Research by NASA Enables Progress in the Development and Operation of Space AMR
5.6 Patent Assessment of AMRs - The US Leads in Patent Publication
5.7 Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for AMRs beyond Warehouse Management
5.8 Market Penetration and Strengthening R&D are Focus Areas for VC Investments in AMRs

Chapter 6: Companies to Action
6.1 Locus Robotics, US
6.2 Simbe Robotics, US
6.3 Autonomous Security Robot Performs Patrols to Detect Anomalies
6.4 Goods-to-Person Solution Enables Easy Warehouse Optimization and Management
6.5 Autonomous Mobile Robot Performs End-to-End Process Automation
6.6 Starship Technologies, US

Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19
7.1 Autonomous Robots Deployed for Disinfection in the COVID Era
7.2 Adoption of Disinfection Autonomous Robots Improves Safety of the Workplace
7.3 AMR can be Deployed to Kill Viruses such as COVID-19 in Hospitals

Chapter 8: Growth Opportunities
8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion Places Emphasis on Catering to Small Scale Industries and Developing Countries
8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: IP Scenario is Extensively Driven by Advancements in Navigation, Localization & Mapping
8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Alliances Form the Crux of Technology Development

Chapter 9: Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • GEODIS

  • Locus Robotics

  • Magazino

  • NASA

  • Schnuck Markets

  • Simbe Robotics

  • Starship Technologies

  • Zalando

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsc7l3


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 3rd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Thursday. Failure to revisit Thursday’s highs would bring support levels into play.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 3rd, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $50,000 on Thursday, the next target will be $55,000. Bitcoin would need to break through the 23.6% FIB, however, to avoid a pullback.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Why Spotify Stock Is Climbing 12.4% This Week

    Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) are climbing this week after it got some bullish news regarding its relationship with rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple, which owns one of the two dominant mobile app stores along with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, announced on Wednesday that it would allow certain applications to directly link to websites that bypass Apple's payments network. This would allow companies like Spotify to more easily let customers skip Apple's app store commissions.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Apple’s Bigger Watch Will Jam More Data Than Ever on Your Wrist

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s next-generation smartwatch will push the limits in a key area: the amount of information users can handle seeing at once. The company is increasing the screen size of its new models -- dubbed Series 7 -- and will roll out new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup as soon as this month. The watches will be marketed as 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters, an increa

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Back in Control and Eyeing a Return to $53,000

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin, which has revisited $50,000 levels today. A Move through the 23.6% FIB would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $53,000 levels.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • Apple stock closes at record high following concessions to Netflix, Spotify, other app makers

    Apple Inc. shares closed at a record high Thursday after the most valuable U.S. company by market cap announced concessions for some large developers on its App Store regarding commissions, while those app makers' stocks also gained.

  • This Massive Market Could Boost Apple Stock

    The arrival of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest product line -- the iPhone -- but is also allowing it to expand its operations and flex its pricing power in a market where it has historically struggled. India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple's fortunes in a historically tough market. The price-sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a sizable player in India so far, but that seems to be changing.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Oil Set for Second Weekly Gain With U.S. Storm Impact Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain as traders weighed the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. oil infrastructure, and ahead of key American jobs data.West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed on Friday, but 1.8% higher for the week. Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve with more than 90% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production still shut after the hurricane, while Louisiana’s refineries are still reeling from the impact of the storm. The do

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s SMIC to invest $8.87 billion for new chip plant in Shanghai

    China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp will invest $8.87 billion to build a chip plant in Shanghai, it said on Friday, expanding capacity amid a global chip shortage as Beijing pushes to boost independence in the sector. The expansion by China's largest chipmaker comes as the shortage rattled the automotive and electronics industries, spurring new capacity plans by firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd and GlobalFoundries. SMIC said it agreed to build a production line with monthly capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers in the Lingang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the Pudong district of China's business hub.

  • PayPal's About to Take On Robinhood

    At PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) investor day earlier this year, CEO Dan Schulman laid out plans for PayPal to become a financial "super app." The company's already taking its first steps toward developing and registering an investment platform within PayPal called Invest at PayPal, and it could launch next year. PayPal introduced the ability for U.S. users to buy select cryptocurrencies within its app late last year, and it recently expanded the feature to users in the U.K. It follows in the footsteps of Square, which has been allowing its Cash App users to buy Bitcoin since 2017.