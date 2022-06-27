Global Autonomous Off-Highway Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021: At Least 43 Companies have Operated or are Operating Autonomous Equipment through On-site Trials and Pilots
Autonomous off-highway equipment probably will hit the market even before self-driving cars do, reversing a trend in which off-highway equipment followed automotive by 10 years in technology adoption.
The ability to handle extreme loads, continuous 24/7 operation, and safety are driving the development of autonomous technologies for off-highway equipment. Development of automation will move faster here than in the on-highway space mainly because of the standardized and often-isolated mining, construction, and agricultural operating environment combined with labor shortages and higher operating costs overall.
At least 43 companies have operated or are operating autonomous equipment through on-site trials and pilots. Through staged retrofitting, site operators and integration leaders will approach autonomy in a paced manner, with mining applications as initial adopters (driven by mining haul trucks). Earth-moving construction equipment and tractors also will be ideal for autonomous operation.
Further cooperation between industry associations, governments, and OEMs will accelerate the development of regulatory mandates, while OEM synergies with Tier I suppliers and tech companies will significantly drive down costs and increase competitiveness with conventional equipment. Collaboration between established stakeholders and new-age tech companies is already happening and will become more common.
Equipped with retrofit kits and more pilot results, OEMs will be more successful in convincing potential customers of the benefits of autonomous machines. Labor shortages, higher fuel prices, and increasing operational costs will force companies to accelerate the pace of advancement and explore various formulas to upgrade technology.
Increased efficiency and utilization and lower operational costs will be prioritized, which will influence technology choice and purchase patterns.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem
Levels of Automation
Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Top Competitors
3. Regulatory Framework and Requirements
Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives
ISO Framework
International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework
US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts
Canadian Automated and Connected Vehicles Safety Framework
European Guidelines on Automated Vehicles
European Type Approval and Directives for Machinery
Chinese Autonomous Solutions Development Framework
4. Government Initiatives and Investment
AI Venture Capital Investments
AI Venture Capital Investment Breakdowns
US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
Canadian Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
European Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
EU Member States' Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
UK Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
Chinese Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
Other Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
5. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Technology Trends
Functional Block Diagram of Autonomous Operation
Autonomous Equipment Mechanism
Construction/Mining Autonomous Operation Schematics
Agricultural Autonomous Operation - Case Study: OMNiDRIVE
Agriculture - Levels of Automation
Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Components
6. Market Dynamics, Landscape, and Ecosystem
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem
7. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis
Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc
Market Opportunities by Region
Market Opportunities by Industry
Market Forecast
Forecast Methodology
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Regulatory Mandates, Specification Standards, and Liability
Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-industry Collaboration
Growth Opportunity 3 - Application Areas and Use Cases
9. Next Steps
