Global Autonomous Off-Highway Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021: At Least 43 Companies have Operated or are Operating Autonomous Equipment through On-site Trials and Pilots

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Off-Highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Autonomous off-highway equipment probably will hit the market even before self-driving cars do, reversing a trend in which off-highway equipment followed automotive by 10 years in technology adoption.

The ability to handle extreme loads, continuous 24/7 operation, and safety are driving the development of autonomous technologies for off-highway equipment. Development of automation will move faster here than in the on-highway space mainly because of the standardized and often-isolated mining, construction, and agricultural operating environment combined with labor shortages and higher operating costs overall.

At least 43 companies have operated or are operating autonomous equipment through on-site trials and pilots. Through staged retrofitting, site operators and integration leaders will approach autonomy in a paced manner, with mining applications as initial adopters (driven by mining haul trucks). Earth-moving construction equipment and tractors also will be ideal for autonomous operation.

Further cooperation between industry associations, governments, and OEMs will accelerate the development of regulatory mandates, while OEM synergies with Tier I suppliers and tech companies will significantly drive down costs and increase competitiveness with conventional equipment. Collaboration between established stakeholders and new-age tech companies is already happening and will become more common.

Equipped with retrofit kits and more pilot results, OEMs will be more successful in convincing potential customers of the benefits of autonomous machines. Labor shortages, higher fuel prices, and increasing operational costs will force companies to accelerate the pace of advancement and explore various formulas to upgrade technology.

Increased efficiency and utilization and lower operational costs will be prioritized, which will influence technology choice and purchase patterns.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings

  • Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

  • Levels of Automation

  • Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Top Competitors

3. Regulatory Framework and Requirements

  • Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives

  • ISO Framework

  • International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework

  • US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts

  • Canadian Automated and Connected Vehicles Safety Framework

  • European Guidelines on Automated Vehicles

  • European Type Approval and Directives for Machinery

  • Chinese Autonomous Solutions Development Framework

4. Government Initiatives and Investment

  • AI Venture Capital Investments

  • AI Venture Capital Investment Breakdowns

  • US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • Canadian Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • European Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • EU Member States' Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • UK Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • Chinese Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

  • Other Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

5. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Technology Trends

  • Functional Block Diagram of Autonomous Operation

  • Autonomous Equipment Mechanism

  • Construction/Mining Autonomous Operation Schematics

  • Agricultural Autonomous Operation - Case Study: OMNiDRIVE

  • Agriculture - Levels of Automation

  • Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Components

6. Market Dynamics, Landscape, and Ecosystem

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

7. Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis

  • Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

  • Market Opportunities by Region

  • Market Opportunities by Industry

  • Market Forecast

  • Forecast Methodology

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Regulatory Mandates, Specification Standards, and Liability

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-industry Collaboration

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Application Areas and Use Cases

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omfolv


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-off-highway-equipment-market-analysis-report-2021-at-least-43-companies-have-operated-or-are-operating-autonomous-equipment-through-on-site-trials-and-pilots-301575559.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

