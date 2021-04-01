U.S. markets closed

Global Autonomous Ships Market Report 2021-2027: Commercial, Defense, Partial Automation, Fully Autonomous, Remote Operation, New Built & Line Fit, Retrofit

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Ships - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Autonomous Ships Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$ 6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Autonomous Ships Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E

  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured):

  • ABB

  • General Electric (Ge)

  • Honeywell International

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries (Hhi)

  • Kongsberg Gruppen

  • Marine Technologies LLC

  • Marlink

  • Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

  • Rh Marine

  • Rolls-Royce

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Ships by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Partial Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Autonomous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for New Built & Line Fit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6oylbf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-ships-market-report-2021-2027-commercial-defense-partial-automation-fully-autonomous-remote-operation-new-built--line-fit-retrofit-301260795.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

