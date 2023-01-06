U.S. markets closed

Global Autonomous Systems Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, BAE SYSTEMS, PrecisionHawk, & Fortum Technologies

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Systems Market by Infrastructure (Air and Sea Ports, Control Systems, Computing and Data Centers), Components, Machine and Vehicle Type, Deployment Model and Use Cases 2022 - 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report assesses the market for autonomous systems including infrastructure and components for land-based, water-based, and aerial vehicles and equipment.

It evaluates the strategic initiatives of market leading companies. The report provides global and regional qualitative and quantitative analysis. This includes market forecasts for all major aspects of autonomous systems through 2027.

Autonomous systems permeate everyday lives, from self-driving cars to robotic vacuum cleaners. Because of recent development of networked systems, IP-connected devices, robotics, and artificial intelligence, new applications for this technology are emerging in every industry and walk of life. Autonomous systems must have a profound and disruptive effect on society, changing day-to-day life.

A decade ago, automated vehicles could be considered the stuff of science fiction and futurology. Several automotive manufacturers, including Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes, have started to include self-driving features in their newest models, while innovators like Google continue to develop fully autonomous vehicles for the consumer market.

Select Report Findings:

  • The overall autonomous systems market will reach $34.4 billion by 2027

  • The autonomous systems market in aerospace will reach $15.6 billion by 2027

  • Autonomous systems in manufacturing, retail, and healthcare will reach $3.0 billion by 2027

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth region with a CAGR of 20.7%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries for autonomous systems within the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Overview
2.2 Study Scope
2.3 Target Audience
2.4 Key Companies Report

3.0 Autonomous System Market Considerations
3.1 What is an Autonomous System?
3.2 Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3 AI-based Autonomous Systems
3.4 Regulations

4.0 Autonomous System Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Accidents due to Human Error
4.1.2 Advanced Technologies in Artificial Intelligence in Autonomous System
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Autonomous Robots for Military and Defense Purposes
4.2 Market Challenges
4.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Countries
4.2.2 High Cost of Investment
4.2.3 Security Issues

5.0 Autonomous System Use Cases
5.1 Designing an Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle
5.2 Autonomous Systems for Personalized Finance
5.3 Autonomous Aquatic Inspection & Intervention
5.4 Autonomous Weapons
5.5 Autonomous Parking System
5.6 Autonomous Mobile Robots Case Study
5.7 Campus-based Autonomous Deliveries
5.8 Autonomous Systems in Manufacturing

6.0 Autonomous Systems Market Outlook and Forecasts
6.1 Global Autonomous System Market Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.2 Autonomous Systems Market by Infrastructure
6.2.1 Air and Sea Ports
6.2.2 Control Systems
6.2.3 Computing and Data Centers
6.3 Autonomous Systems Market by Component
6.3.1 Flight Management Computer
6.3.2 Air Data Inertial Reference Units
6.3.3 Sensors
6.3.4 Actuators Systems
6.3.5 Software
6.3.6 Intelligent Servos
6.3.7 Radars and Transponders
6.3.8 Propulsion Systems
6.4 Autonomous Systems Market by Machine and Vehicle Type
6.4.1 Automotive
6.4.2 Marine
6.4.3 Aerospace
6.4.4 Others
6.5 Autonomous Systems Market by Deployment Model
6.5.1 Public
6.5.2 Private
6.5.3 Hybrid
6.6 Regional Autonomous System Market Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.7 Leading Country Autonomous System Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.7.1 USA Autonomous System Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.7.2 Germany Autonomous System Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.7.3 China Autonomous System Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.0 Select Companies in Autonomous Systems
7.1 Boeing
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Autonomous System Portfolio
7.1.3 Recent Developments
7.2 Airbus
7.3 Lockheed Martin
7.4 Rockwell Collins
7.5 Northrop Grumman
7.6 Elbit Systems
7.7 BAE SYSTEMS PLC
7.8 PrecisionHawk
7.9 Fortum Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z33ghd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-systems-markets-report-2022-2027-featuring-boeing-airbus-lockheed-martin-rockwell-collins-northrop-grumman-elbit-systems-bae-systems-precisionhawk--fortum-technologies-301715370.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

