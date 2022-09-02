U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.64
    -21.21 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,507.03
    -149.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,684.45
    -100.67 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.69
    -0.13 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    +0.94 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    +16.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.27 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2010
    -0.0640 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0610
    -0.1570 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,108.98
    +361.62 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.51
    +0.84 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Global Autonomous Train Market Analysis Report 2022: The Future of Autonomous Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR Trains to 2030 - Advanced Technologies and Increasing Government Investments

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component, Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, GOA 4 Systems and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global autonomous train market is estimated at USD 8.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030.

The rail industry across the globe is undergoing continuous changes in terms of technologies to become highly efficient and provide improved services to commuters/passengers. The high grade of automation in trains enables increased control over the speed and formulation of effective traffic management strategies.

It also reduces the chances of mishaps caused by human error. Lawsuits resulting due to mishaps caused by negligence or incompetence of train drivers are expensive. Autonomous or driverless trains ensure smoother acceleration as compared to trains operated manually, thereby resulting in increased lifespan of wheelsets and traction/braking equipment of trains.

These trains also offer improved passenger comfort. Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are improving the safety of railways by retrofitting trains and replacing existing systems with new and advanced systems. For instance, in the European region, a new initiative known as the 4th railway package, has been undertaken to create a single European rail area with structural and technical reforms.

The initiative aims at providing a high level of safety, interoperability, and reliability to the European rail network. Automated Train Operation is an operational safety enhancement device used to help automate the operation of trains. The degree of automation is indicated by the Grade of Automation (GoA), up to GoA level 4 (where the train is automatically controlled without any staff on board).

ATO is primarily used on automated guideway transits and rapid transit systems where it is easier to ensure the safety of humans. On most systems, there is a driver present to mitigate risks associated with failures or emergencies. In November 2021 Alstom introduced its new monorail in China which will be equipped with automatic train operation (ATO) grade of operation 4 (GoA4).

Similarly, Technologies such as Positive Train Control (PTC), Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC), (ERTMS) European Railway Traffic Management System and Automated Train Control (ATC) provide ease in operating rail and increase safety & security for trains.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the autonomous train market globally.

The growing population in the region, along with better-organized transit systems and a need for safety, has triggered the demand for rails, which directly drives the market for autonomous train technology.

Global rail manufacturers and technology manufacturers, such as Alstom and Bombardier, Inc. among others, cater to the Asian market through supply contracts with governments. The Chinese market will be large in Asia Pacific as there has been a significant increase in demand for high technology rails in the country.

The markets in other countries in Asia Pacific are also growing, though not as fast as the major economies like China, Japan, and India. In March 2021, Hitachi Rail was awarded a supply contract for integrated logistics support for the Frecciarossa high-speed fleet. The contract worth USD 18 billion will be for a duration of six years.

Competitive landscape

Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France) are the leading players operating in the autonomous train market.

Premium Insights

  • Advanced Technologies and Increasing Government Investments to Drive Market

  • Europe Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

  • Cbtc Segment Projected to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022- 2030 (USD Million)

  • Passenger Segment Projected to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022- 2030 (Units)

  • Metro/Monorail Segment to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022-2030 (Units)

  • Goa 2 Segment to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022-2030 (Units)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Safety and Service Benefits for Onboard Passengers

  • Increased Budget Allocations Along with Upcoming Rail Projects

  • Growing Need for Safety and Compliance in Rail Transit

Restraints

  • Lack of Technology Infrastructure and Interoperability

  • Slow GDP and Inadequate Infrastructure Spending in Developing Countries

  • High Initial Investments

Opportunities

  • Development of Autonomous Freight Trains

  • Low Energy Consumption and Operational Cost

  • Increasing Emphasis on Smart Infrastructure

  • Improved Passenger Experience and Real-Time Infrastructure Monitoring

Challenges

  • Inability of Dto Systems to Carry Out Required Protection Functions During Emergencies and Lack of Human Intervention

  • Lack of Comprehensive Infrastructure, High Cost, and Threat of Cyberattacks

Technology Analysis

  • Positive Train Control (Ptc)

  • Communication/Computer-based Train Control (Cbtc)

  • Automatic/Integrated Train Control (Atc)

  • Passenger Information System (Pis)

Regulatory Overview

  • European Network and Information Security Agency (Enisa)

  • General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

  • International Union of Railways (UIC)

Scenario Analysis (2022-2030)

  • Most Likely Scenario

  • Optimistic Scenario

  • Pessimistic Scenario

Case Study

  • Cisco Case Study

  • Alstom Partnered with Snc-Lavalin for Rem Project in Canada

  • Bane Nor (Norway) Selected Thales to Provide Next-Generation Nationwide Traffic Management System

  • Intelligent Software System by Huawei Analyzes Data, Improves Surveillance Efficiency, and Implements Convenient Surveillance Management Solutions for Qinghai-Tibet Railway

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Alstom

  • Siemens

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Wabtec Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • CRRC

  • ABB

  • CAF

  • Nokia

Other Key Regional Players

  • Beijing Traffic Control Technology

  • Tech Mahindra Ltd.

  • Hollysys

  • Deutsche Bahn

  • Deuta

  • Belden

  • American Equipment Company

  • Ingeteam

  • Transmashholding

  • Tvema

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries

  • Calamp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20crxc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-train-market-analysis-report-2022-the-future-of-autonomous-metro-light-rail-bullet-trainhsr-trains-to-2030---advanced-technologies-and-increasing-government-investments-301617054.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Convi

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Uphold

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • GM to Offer Franchise Buyouts to U.S. Buick Dealers

    The auto maker will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers as an alternative for franchise owners who don’t want to make investments that will be needed as the brand goes all-electric.

  • Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York Struggle With City’s EV-Charging Divide

    (Bloomberg) -- Manhattan's abundance of electric-car chargers is a boon for the burgeoning number of Tesla drivers in New York's wealthiest borough. But for the vast majority of ride-share drivers who live elsewhere in the Big Apple, that network is largely out of reach.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth

  • Veterans seek to block 3M health care spinoff, citing earplug lawsuit costs

    3M Co. is seeking to spin out its $8 billion health care business into a separate public company. However, in a new lawsuit, U.S. military veterans are suing to block the move, arguing that those assets should be preserved to pay for the thousands of lawsuits over the company's earplugs.

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • Ford stock rises after U.S. vehicle sales grow for a 3rd straight month in August

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. jumped rose 0.6% in morning trading Friday, after the auto maker reported a U.S. vehicle sales in August that rose 27.3% from a year ago to 158,088 vehicles. The year-over-year growth is down from 36.6% in July and 31.5% in June, which followed a 4.5% decline in May. August's sales growth includes a 13.2% rise in truck sales to 83,347 vehicles, a 47.7% jump in sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to 71,201 vehicles and a 307.3% increase in electric vehicles (EVs) to 5,897 EVs.

  • GM venture starts producing EV battery cells at new Ohio factory

    General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.

  • Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded chemical producers Dow and LyondellBasell to Neutral from Overweight.

  • Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips talks path ahead for Gaston County mine, other projects in pipeline

    Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the company's pursuit of state approval for its proposed Gaston County mining and processing operation, other projects and more.

  • Iconic investor Bill Bengen says inflation is 'a scary thing' for retirees — is his 4% rule still the best way to get the most out of your retirement money?

    Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?

  • GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

    General Motors Co said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier, quoting Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred who is set to discuss the plans with dealers Friday in a virtual meeting. "So if they want to exit the Buick franchise, then we will give them monetary assistance to do so," Aldred told the newspaper.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.