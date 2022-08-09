U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,112.25
    -71.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.00
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    +0.77 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0228
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.83
    +0.68 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9150
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,390.29
    -704.23 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.89
    +1.01 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.51
    +1.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

The Global autonomous train market is estimated at USD 8.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The rail industry across the globe is undergoing continuous changes in terms of technologies to become highly efficient and provide improved services to commuters/passengers. The high grade of automation in trains enables increased control over the speed and formulation of effective traffic management strategies.

New York, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation, Technology, Application, Component, Train Type, Track Length, GOA 4 Systems and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402898/?utm_source=GNW
It also reduces the chances of mishaps caused by human error. Lawsuits resulting due to mishaps caused by negligence or incompetence of train drivers are expensive. Autonomous or driverless trains ensure smoother acceleration as compared to trains operated manually, thereby resulting in increased lifespan of wheelsets and traction/braking equipment of trains. These trains also offer improved passenger comfort. Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are improving the safety of railways by retrofitting trains and replacing existing systems with new and advanced systems. For instance, in the European region, a new initiative known as the 4th railway package, has been undertaken to create a single European rail area with structural and technical reforms. The initiative aims at providing a high level of safety, interoperability, and reliability to the European rail network. Automated Train Operation is an operational safety enhancement device used to help automate the operation of trains. The degree of automation is indicated by the Grade of Automation (GoA), up to GoA level 4 (where the train is automatically controlled without any staff on board). ATO is primarily used on automated guideway transits and rapid transit systems where it is easier to ensure the safety of humans. On most systems, there is a driver present to mitigate risks associated with failures or emergencies. In November 2021 Alstom introduced its new monorail in China which will be equipped with automatic train operation (ATO) grade of operation 4 (GoA4). Similarly, Technologies such as Positive Train Control (PTC), Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC), (ERTMS) European Railway Traffic Management System and Automated Train Control (ATC) provide ease in operating rail and increase safety & security for trains.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the autonomous train market globally.

The growing population in the region, along with better-organized transit systems and a need for safety, has triggered the demand for rails, which directly drives the market for autonomous train technology. Global rail manufacturers and technology manufacturers, such as Alstom and Bombardier, Inc. among others, cater to the Asian market through supply contracts with governments. The Chinese market will be large in Asia Pacific as there has been a significant increase in demand for high technology rails in the country. The markets in other countries in Asia Pacific are also growing, though not as fast as the major economies like China, Japan, and India. In March 2021, Hitachi Rail was awarded a supply contract for integrated logistics support for the Frecciarossa high-speed fleet. The contract worth USD 18 billion will be for a duration of six years.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
• By Company Type: OEMs - 57%, Tier I - 29%, and Tier II - 14%
• By Designation: CXOs - 54%, Directors - 32%, and Others - 14%
• By Region: North America - 14%, Europe - 12%, Asia Pacific - 57%, Rest of the World- 10% and Middle East & Africa- 7%

Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France) are the leading players operating in the autonomous train market.

Research Coverage:
The market study covers the autonomous train market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by Level of Automation, Train Type, Technology, Application, Track Length, Component, GOA 4 Systems and Region.
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
• The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue and volume numbers for the overall autonomous train market and its subsegments.
• This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
• The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402898/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

    Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown, he can maintain output while cutting his gas bill, which has doubled since last year to 12.3 million euros ($12.6 million). The plan will save the cost of gas needed to fire up the ovens every morning, Roeders calculates, even if it means paying staff at family-owned G.A. Roeders more to work night shifts.

  • China Orders Surprise Audit of $3 Trillion Trust Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, paving the way for a potential overhaul of a key shadow banking sector where losses on property loans are mounting.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillIn an unscheduled move, t

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Solar Firm Sunrun Continues to Run on the Upside

    Shares of Sunrun have been rallying sharply in recent weeks after building a base pattern since January. Prices gapped higher in late July and have remained strong. Let's check further. In this daily bar chart of RUN, below, we can see how prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line and above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • Micron Technology says it'll make $40 billion investment and create up to 40,000 jobs

    Micron Technology said it was planning to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade and create as many as 40,000 jobs in what it called the largest-ever investment in U.S. memory chip manufacturing. Micron said it'll use grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act and begin production in the second half of the decade. The Boise, Idaho company said it will grow domestic production of memory from less than 2% to up to 10% of the global market.

  • Wood-Pellet Exports Boom Amid Ukraine War, Environmental Concerns

    War has cut off the supply of compressed-wood pellets from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the power plants in Western Europe that burn them instead of coal. U.S. export volume, which has climbed steadily over the past decade, is running ahead of last year, when a record of more than 7.4 million metric tons of U.S. wood pellets were sold abroad, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service. The average price before insurance and shipping costs has risen to nearly $170 a metric ton, from around $140 last year.

  • Oil Earnings Outlook Dims. Blame Cheaper Oil.

    The Energy Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLE), at $73 a share, is down from its multiyear peak of $92.