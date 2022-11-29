The Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to grow by $319.41 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the autonomous vehicles market and it is poised to grow by $319. 41 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351811/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for the autonomy of vehicles by OEMs, the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, and intelligent transport system contributing to the autonomous technology adoption.



The autonomous vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation and logistics

• Military and defense



By Product

• ASIC

• GPU

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, increased funding for research and development of autonomous vehicles and the rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous vehicles market sizing

• Autonomous vehicles market forecast

• Autonomous vehicles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous vehicles market vendors that include AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the autonomous vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



