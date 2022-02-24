ReportLinker

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110.1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026



An autonomous or driverless vehicle operates itself to perform all necessary functions devoid of human intervention, by way of its ability to appropriately sense its operating environment. Ongoing efforts to automate manufacturing facilities and leveraging automation to improve fuel efficiency and safety of vehicles are anticipated to benefit automotive software. Rising automobile consumer focus on efficiency and connectivity is driving automakers to scale up technology adoption in line with these requirements and to stay competitive. The increasing development and adoption of new electric car models is expected to further drive gains for the automotive software market. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by trends such as digital dealerships and automation. Various companies are partnering with software developers for enhancing vehicle performance and improving safety and driving experience. These developments are anticipated to garner more traction in the coming years. These collaborations are set to support encouraging activities associated with autonomous vehicles, emerging technologies, mobility and electrification while allowing players to ensure availability of sophisticated software solutions for upcoming vehicle models. While current challenges have derailed and delayed innovations and developments scheduled for the year 2020, the future nevertheless remains more promising than the pre-pandemic outlook. Although the year 2020, which was earlier touted to be prime time for autonomous cars, unfortunately went down into history as the year of disruptions, missed targets, economic devastation, the pandemic paradoxically has also eliminated long-term obstacles for self-driving and advanced automotive technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at 6.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 110.1 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60.2% CAGR to reach 149.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.2% share of the global Autonomous Vehicles market. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to find increasing uptake in the military sector due to the unabated increase in global military spending over the short- to medium-term.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026



The Autonomous Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 17.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 74.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.3% and 58% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 26.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

AB Volvo

AUDI AG

BMW GROUP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Groupe PSA

Intel Corporation

JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla, Inc

The Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Valeo

Visteon Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Autonomous Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

The Automotive Industry Rushes Headlong Into a Digital Future

Exploding Automotive Software Market Stands Testimony to the

Industry’s Envisioned Digital Future

Growing Dependence on Software Shows that the Industry is

Reaching a Critical Inflection Point in its journey Towards a

Digital Future: Global Market for Automotive Software (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination

of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post

Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared Mobility? is

a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global

Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of October 2021

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Automotive & Transportation Industries Were Impacted by

the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Autonomous Vehicles: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-

Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous

Driving

Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly in Top Gear,

Accelerating the Journey Towards Autonomous Driving: Global

Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry

for an Autonomous Future

Robust Spending on Digitalization in the Transportation

Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of Autonomous

Freight Trucks: Global Digital Transformation Spending in

Logistics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Piggybacking on the Digitalization Frenzy, Autonomous Trucks

Storm Into the Spotlight in the Logistics Industry

Unfazed by the Pandemic, Continuous Strong Gains in Global

Defense Spending Bodes Well for AVs in the Military Sector

Robust Defense Spending Brings Cheer for AV Manufacturers:

World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,

2020 and 2021

The U.S., an Attractive Market for Manufacturers: Top Military

Spenders for the Year 2021 (In US$ Billion)

Current State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology in the Military

Sector: A Review

Blockchain & Autonomous Vehicles: A Perfect Pair

Role of AI in Autonomous Vehicles Gets Bigger

Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Under the Scanner



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED STATES

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



JAPAN

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



CHINA

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 21: China Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



EUROPE

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



FRANCE

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 30: France Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



GERMANY

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Transportation and Defense Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019

and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Autonomous Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles

by Application - Transportation and Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Autonomous Vehicles

by Application - Transportation and Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2019 and % CAGR



Total Companies Profiled: 47

