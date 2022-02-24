Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110.1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110.1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026
An autonomous or driverless vehicle operates itself to perform all necessary functions devoid of human intervention, by way of its ability to appropriately sense its operating environment. Ongoing efforts to automate manufacturing facilities and leveraging automation to improve fuel efficiency and safety of vehicles are anticipated to benefit automotive software. Rising automobile consumer focus on efficiency and connectivity is driving automakers to scale up technology adoption in line with these requirements and to stay competitive. The increasing development and adoption of new electric car models is expected to further drive gains for the automotive software market. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by trends such as digital dealerships and automation. Various companies are partnering with software developers for enhancing vehicle performance and improving safety and driving experience. These developments are anticipated to garner more traction in the coming years. These collaborations are set to support encouraging activities associated with autonomous vehicles, emerging technologies, mobility and electrification while allowing players to ensure availability of sophisticated software solutions for upcoming vehicle models. While current challenges have derailed and delayed innovations and developments scheduled for the year 2020, the future nevertheless remains more promising than the pre-pandemic outlook. Although the year 2020, which was earlier touted to be prime time for autonomous cars, unfortunately went down into history as the year of disruptions, missed targets, economic devastation, the pandemic paradoxically has also eliminated long-term obstacles for self-driving and advanced automotive technologies.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at 6.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 110.1 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60.2% CAGR to reach 149.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.2% share of the global Autonomous Vehicles market. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to find increasing uptake in the military sector due to the unabated increase in global military spending over the short- to medium-term.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026
The Autonomous Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 17.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 74.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.3% and 58% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 26.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
AB Volvo
AUDI AG
BMW GROUP
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Continental AG
Daimler AG
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Groupe PSA
Intel Corporation
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Renault Group
Robert Bosch GmbH
Tesla, Inc
The Volkswagen AG
Toyota Motor Corporation
Valeo
Visteon Corporation
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-
Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous
Driving
Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly in Top Gear,
Accelerating the Journey Towards Autonomous Driving: Global
Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry
for an Autonomous Future
Robust Spending on Digitalization in the Transportation
Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of Autonomous
Freight Trucks: Global Digital Transformation Spending in
Logistics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Piggybacking on the Digitalization Frenzy, Autonomous Trucks
Storm Into the Spotlight in the Logistics Industry
Unfazed by the Pandemic, Continuous Strong Gains in Global
Defense Spending Bodes Well for AVs in the Military Sector
Robust Defense Spending Brings Cheer for AV Manufacturers:
World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,
2020 and 2021
The U.S., an Attractive Market for Manufacturers: Top Military
Spenders for the Year 2021 (In US$ Billion)
Current State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology in the Military
Sector: A Review
Blockchain & Autonomous Vehicles: A Perfect Pair
Role of AI in Autonomous Vehicles Gets Bigger
Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Under the Scanner
