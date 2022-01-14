Abstract: Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110. 1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026 . An autonomous or driverless vehicle operates itself to perform all necessary functions devoid of human intervention, by way of its ability to appropriately sense its operating environment.

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW

Ongoing efforts to automate manufacturing facilities and leveraging automation to improve fuel efficiency and safety of vehicles are anticipated to benefit automotive software. Rising automobile consumer focus on efficiency and connectivity is driving automakers to scale up technology adoption in line with these requirements and to stay competitive. The increasing development and adoption of new electric car models is expected to further drive gains for the automotive software market. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by trends such as digital dealerships and automation. Various companies are partnering with software developers for enhancing vehicle performance and improving safety and driving experience. These developments are anticipated to garner more traction in the coming years. These collaborations are set to support encouraging activities associated with autonomous vehicles, emerging technologies, mobility and electrification while allowing players to ensure availability of sophisticated software solutions for upcoming vehicle models. While current challenges have derailed and delayed innovations and developments scheduled for the year 2020, the future nevertheless remains more promising than the pre-pandemic outlook. Although the year 2020, which was earlier touted to be prime time for autonomous cars, unfortunately went down into history as the year of disruptions, missed targets, economic devastation, the pandemic paradoxically has also eliminated long-term obstacles for self-driving and advanced automotive technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at 6.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 110.1 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60.2% CAGR to reach 149.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.2% share of the global Autonomous Vehicles market. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to find increasing uptake in the military sector due to the unabated increase in global military spending over the short

to medium-term.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026



The Autonomous Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 17.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 74.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.3% and 58% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 26.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)



Story continues

Audi AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Google LLC

Honda Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Automotive Industry Rushes Headlong Into a Digital Future

Exploding Automotive Software Market Stands Testimony to the

Industry?s Envisioned Digital Future

EXHIBIT 1: Growing Dependence on Software Shows that the

Industry is Reaching a Critical Inflection Point in its

journey Towards a Digital Future: Global Market for

Automotive Software (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025, and 2027

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination

of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even

in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared

Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &

Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Automotive & Transportation Industries Were Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Autonomous Vehicles: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-

Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous

Driving

EXHIBIT 9: Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly

in Top Gear, Accelerating the Journey Towards Autonomous

Driving: Global Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

(V2X) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry

for an Autonomous Future

EXHIBIT 10: Robust Spending on Digitalization in the

Transportation Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of

Autonomous Freight Trucks: Global Digital Transformation

Spending in Logistics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Piggybacking on the Digitalization Frenzy, Autonomous Trucks

Storm Into the Spotlight in the Logistics Industry

Unfazed by the Pandemic, Continuous Strong Gains in Global

Defense Spending Bodes Well for AVs in the Military Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Defense Spending Brings Cheer for AV

Manufacturers: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 12: The U.S., an Attractive Market for Manufacturers:

Top Military Spenders for the Year 2021 (In US$ Billion)

Current State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology in the Military

Sector: A Review

Blockchain & Autonomous Vehicles: A Perfect Pair

Role of AI in Autonomous Vehicles Gets Bigger

Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Under the Scanner



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Vehicles

by Application - Transportation and Defense - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Vehicles

by Application - Transportation and Defense - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



