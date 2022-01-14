U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110.1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·11 min read

Abstract: Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Reach 110. 1 Thousand Units by the Year 2026 . An autonomous or driverless vehicle operates itself to perform all necessary functions devoid of human intervention, by way of its ability to appropriately sense its operating environment.

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW
Ongoing efforts to automate manufacturing facilities and leveraging automation to improve fuel efficiency and safety of vehicles are anticipated to benefit automotive software. Rising automobile consumer focus on efficiency and connectivity is driving automakers to scale up technology adoption in line with these requirements and to stay competitive. The increasing development and adoption of new electric car models is expected to further drive gains for the automotive software market. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by trends such as digital dealerships and automation. Various companies are partnering with software developers for enhancing vehicle performance and improving safety and driving experience. These developments are anticipated to garner more traction in the coming years. These collaborations are set to support encouraging activities associated with autonomous vehicles, emerging technologies, mobility and electrification while allowing players to ensure availability of sophisticated software solutions for upcoming vehicle models. While current challenges have derailed and delayed innovations and developments scheduled for the year 2020, the future nevertheless remains more promising than the pre-pandemic outlook. Although the year 2020, which was earlier touted to be prime time for autonomous cars, unfortunately went down into history as the year of disruptions, missed targets, economic devastation, the pandemic paradoxically has also eliminated long-term obstacles for self-driving and advanced automotive technologies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at 6.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 110.1 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60.2% CAGR to reach 149.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.2% share of the global Autonomous Vehicles market. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to find increasing uptake in the military sector due to the unabated increase in global military spending over the short
to medium-term.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026

The Autonomous Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 17.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 74.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.3% and 58% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 26.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

  • Audi AG

  • BMW AG

  • Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

  • Ford Motor Company

  • General Motors Company

  • Google LLC

  • Honda Motor Corporation

  • Nissan Motor Company

  • Tesla

  • Toyota Motor Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Automotive Industry Rushes Headlong Into a Digital Future
Exploding Automotive Software Market Stands Testimony to the
Industry?s Envisioned Digital Future
EXHIBIT 1: Growing Dependence on Software Shows that the
Industry is Reaching a Critical Inflection Point in its
journey Towards a Digital Future: Global Market for
Automotive Software (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025, and 2027
Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination
of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 2: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even
in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared
Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &
Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021
EXHIBIT 5: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Automotive & Transportation Industries Were Impacted by
the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Transportation Industry Bites the Dust
Autonomous Vehicles: Definition, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-
Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous
Driving
EXHIBIT 9: Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly
in Top Gear, Accelerating the Journey Towards Autonomous
Driving: Global Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything
(V2X) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry
for an Autonomous Future
EXHIBIT 10: Robust Spending on Digitalization in the
Transportation Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of
Autonomous Freight Trucks: Global Digital Transformation
Spending in Logistics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Piggybacking on the Digitalization Frenzy, Autonomous Trucks
Storm Into the Spotlight in the Logistics Industry
Unfazed by the Pandemic, Continuous Strong Gains in Global
Defense Spending Bodes Well for AVs in the Military Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Defense Spending Brings Cheer for AV
Manufacturers: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 12: The U.S., an Attractive Market for Manufacturers:
Top Military Spenders for the Year 2021 (In US$ Billion)
Current State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology in the Military
Sector: A Review
Blockchain & Autonomous Vehicles: A Perfect Pair
Role of AI in Autonomous Vehicles Gets Bigger
Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Under the Scanner

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Vehicles
by Application - Transportation and Defense - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Vehicles
by Application - Transportation and Defense - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Vehicles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Vehicles by Application - Transportation and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Transportation and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030857/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


