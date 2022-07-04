Global Avalanche Radar Market Anticipated to Garner $22,481.1 Million in Revenue, Growing at a CAGR of 47.2% during the Forecast Timeframe from 2021-2028 [180-Pages] | Research Dive

The global avalanche radar market is expected to observe striking growth by 2028, owing to the increasing growth in the demand for avalanche radars worldwide. Regionally, the Europe region is expected to dominate over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Avalanche Radar Market by Type (Long-range Radar Systems and Short-range Radar Systems), Component (Transmitter, Antennas, Receiver, and Display), End-user (Military & Defense, Government, and Weather Forecasting), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028."

According to the report, the global avalanche radar market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $22,481.1 million and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 47.2% during the analysis timeframe from 2021-2028.

Dynamics of the Avalanche Radar Market

The increasing demand for the avalanche radars mostly in defense and military sectors worldwide, is the main factor expected to bolster the growth of the market during the estimated period. Besides, the rising use of avalanche radars to improve avalanche predictions and to avoid extreme weather circumstances is further expected to foster the growth of the avalanche radar market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing technological improvements in the weather monitoring sectors such as to predict and detect avalanches is projected to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the forecast time period. However, the high expenses in delivering training to the workers and shortage of skilled labors may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Avalanche Radar Market

The rise of the novel coronavirus has devastated global avalanche radar market, similarly to other several industries. This is mainly due to the closure of manufacturing sectors and disruption in the supply chain networks. In addition, due to the strict government guidelines and restrictions on transportation, there is a halt and delay in the supply of raw materials which has badly impacted manufacturing segments in delivering the final product. All these factors have caused the downfall of the market during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Avalanche Radar Market

The report has been divided the avalanche radar market into various segments namely, type, component, end-user, and region.

By type, the short range sub-segment is predicted to be most productive and is expected to generate a revenue of $749.4 million over the analysis timeframe . The rising use of short-range radars to provide optimized forecasting in a particular area is the factor expected to foster the growth of the avalanche radar market sub-segment during the forecast period.

By component, the antennas sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is estimated to generate a revenue of $9,105.4 million throughout the analysis period . The increasing usage of avalanche radars to capture signals and frequencies to alert forecasters is projected to amplify the growth of the avalanche radar market sub-segment over the analysis period.

By end-user, the weather monitoring sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and is projected to garner a revenue of $10,901.1 million during the forecast period . The growing use of avalanche radars in snowy regions to help weather monitoring officials via different alert systems is projected to fuel the growth of the market over the analysis period.

By region, the Europe region of the avalanche radar market is predicted to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to garner a revenue of $6,969.1 million over the forecast timeframe. The rising investment by European government bodies in avalanche radars is one of the major factors which is expected to drive the growth of the regional sub-segment during the estimated timeframe.

Key Players of the Avalanche Radar Market

The major players of the avalanche radar market include

Geopraevent Wyssenavalanche Geobrugg LBFoster and many more.

For instance, in August 2021, Micross Components, Inc., a leading provider critical microelectronic components and services for aerospace, defense and industrial applications, has announced its collaboration with Avalanche Technologies Limited, a renowned next generation provider of MRAM technology. With this collaboration, the companies are aiming to provide STT-MRAM devices which are designed to give inherent protection from adverse environments, magnetic radiations and require lower power to operate for a longer period.

In addition, the report also focuses on other crucial aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

