U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.50
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.60
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,037.41
    +2,014.18 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.39
    -6.14 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars Market Research Report 2021: Detailed Review of the Pipeline and Affiliated Developer Landscape

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars: Focus on Approved & Launched Biosimilars, Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars, Inactive/Terminated/Withdrawn Biosimilars, Industry/Non-Industry Partnerships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars report features an extensive study of the current developer landscape and clinical research scenario related to all the follow-on products of the blockbuster biologic drug, Avastin, which are either available or under development.

The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

Considering the opportunity associated with anticancer therapeutics, the Avastin biosimilars developer landscape is substantial, and characterized by the presence of multiple big pharma players, such as Abbott Laboratories (BevacizabT), Amgen (Mvasi) and Pfizer (ZirabevT). Considering that several enemy products are already in the market, and several others are under development, the bevacizumab biosimilars market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The report features the following details:

  • Detailed review of the bevacizumab biosimilars pipeline and affiliated developer landscape, featuring a list of involved innovator companies and their respective therapy candidates. It includes insights based on the current status of biosimilar candidates, and important developer related details (including headquarters, and type of developer).

  • An analysis of the various bevacizumab biosimilar candidates that have either been approved and / or launched across developed and developing markets, worldwide. The insights presented in this section are based on a number of relevant parameters, such as current status, year of approval / launch, and geographies where the product has been approved / launched.

  • An assessment of the bevacizumab biosimilars that are under development, featuring details such as current phase of development and geographical locations where clinical / preclinical research is underway. In addition to the molecules that are in the pipeline, the report also features information on research grade products and inactive, terminated and withdrawn product development programs.

  • An analysis of the various partnerships related to bevacizumab biosimilars, based on parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, and geographical locations of partnering entities.

  • A detailed assessment of the various marketing and distribution agreements inked in relation to Avastin biosimilars, highlighting the key players involved

Deliverable Outlines

Excel Deliverable

  • The deliverable includes an interactive MS Excel dashboard, offering a wholesome perspective of the bevacizumab biosimilars pipeline and the partnership activity in this segment of the biopharmaceutical market. The dashboard is divided into seven independent sections (A-G) that include summary charts and figures (along with relevant slicers) corresponding to [A] the overall follow-on products landscape for Avastin, [B] approved and launched therapies, [C] investigational and research products, [D] inactive / terminated / withdrawn biosimilars, [E] companies that have entered into commercialization agreements with biosimilar developers, [F] partnerships inked between companies involved in the development of bevacizumab biosimilars and [G] a drop down menu driven visualization section, where importation details of individual biosimilar can be visualized.

  • It also features five data tables, featuring [A] a detailed summary of the unique bevacizumab biosimilars that are already approved or under development, [B] information on approved / launched product and the geographies wherein they are authorized to be marketed, [C] details of Avastin biosimilars that are in the pipeline, those that are intended for research use only and inactive / terminated / withdrawn programs, [D] identities of companies that have entered into marketing and distribution partnership with product developers in this domain, and [E] details related to the publicly reported partnership activity between stakeholders in this segment of the biosimilars market.

PowerPoint Deliverable

  • This deliverable features an executive summary of the contemporary bevacizumab biosimilars market, featuring details, such as number of products available / under development, their respective current statuses, information on their developers and commercialization partners and a summary of the partnership activity in this domain.

  • It includes key inputs about the reference product, Avastin, featuring an overview of the company (AbbVie), information on financial performance and a summary of the annual sales of this blockbuster product.

  • A contemporary pipeline analysis, including summary charts and figures from the Excel deliverable along with key insights drawn from the available data.

  • An analysis of partnerships related to bevacizumab biosimilars, based on a number of parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, and geographical locations of partnering entities.

  • Finally, it includes profiles of companies having approved / launched bevacizumab biosimilars. Each profile includes an overview of the company (including details such as year of establishment, headquarters, and number of employees), its recent financial performance (if available), and important inputs (including an over of the product, presentation formats, and indications for which it is approved and dosage information) related to its proprietary biosimilar products

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Dashboard
A. Overall Summary
B. Approved & Launched Biosimilars
C. Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars
D. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Biosimilars
E. Commercialization Partners
F. Partnerships & Collaborations
G. Individual Biosimilar Details

2. Data Table 1: Summary

3. Data Table 2: Approved and Launched Products

4. Data Table 3: Investigational and Research Use Products

5. Data Table 4: Commercialization Partners

6. Data Table 5: Partnerships

7. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview of Biosimilars4. About the Reference Product

4. Contemporary Pipeline Analysis
4.1. Approved / Launched Products
4.2. Investigational and Research Use Products
4.3. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Products
4.4. Commercialization Partners

5. Analysis of Partnerships

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

  • 3SBio

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Alkem Laboratories

  • Allergan

  • Amgen

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals

  • Apobiologix (formely known as Apotex)

  • AryoGen Pharmed

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Axis Biotec Brasil

  • BeiGene

  • Beijing Eastern Biotech

  • Bio?Thera Solutions

  • Biocad

  • BIOCND

  • Biocon

  • Biomm

  • Biovision

  • Bioxpress Therapeutics

  • Boehringer Inglheim

  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals

  • Celltrion

  • Centus Biotherapeutics

  • Cipla

  • Coherus

  • Coherus Biosciences

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Daichi Sankyo

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories

  • Emcure

  • Essex

  • Etana Biotechnologies

  • GMS Tenshi

  • Hetero Healthcare

  • Huahai Pharmaceutical

  • Huons

  • Ichor Bio

  • Innovent Biologics

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Ipca Laboratories

  • Laboratorio Elea

  • Lee's Pharmaceutical

  • Liomont

  • Lupin

  • Mabworks

  • mAbxience

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mylan

  • Oncobiologics (Now Outlook Therapeutics)

  • Pfizer

  • PharmaPraxis

  • PlantForm

  • Prestige Biopharma

  • Qilu Pharmaceutical

  • R & D Systems

  • Real Gene

  • Reliance Life Sciences

  • Samsung Bioepis

  • Shanghai Henlius biotech

  • Simcere

  • SinoCellTech

  • Sydlabs

  • TheraMabs

  • TL Pharmaceuticals

  • TOT Biopharm

  • Zentiva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n53nk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • 3 Singapore companies ranked among world's best employers

    Which employers have been ranked the best in the world by their employees? How willing are employees to recommend their firms to others. Here's a look at the best employers in the world.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015. Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Bayer: farmers pre-buying crop inputs as supply-chain snarls continue

    CHICAGO/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals they need earlier than normal, in a bid to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems, a top executive at German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm Bayer AG said on Tuesday. Bayer also estimates its average seed prices will go up about 5% for 2022, Liam Condon, president of Bayer's agricultural unit, told Reuters on Tuesday. "What we're seeing is a pretty robust order book," Condon said.

  • Rice Set to Climb as Fertilizer Rally Drives Up Farm Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef

  • Southern Copper Corp. Has Some Shine

    On Monday we gave a nod to Freeport-McMoRan , and a Real Money subscriber wanted to know the potential for Southern Copper Corp. to rally. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of SCCO, below, we can see that prices corrected lower from May to September.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Manufacturers compete for Smith & Wesson workers ahead of HQ move

    The lack of new machinists and other skilled workers in highly technical manufacturing trades has been an issue for decades. Smith & Wesson's planned move from Springfield to Tennessee is being seen as an opportunity by come companies.

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.