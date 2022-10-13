Global Aviation Asset Management Market Analysis Report 2022: Integration of Technologies like Cloud, IoT, Data Management Tools, and Predictive Analytics to Create Numerous Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation Asset Management Market By Service Type, By Type , By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aviation asset management market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as the rise in air passenger traffic and the development of new aircraft models are driving the demand for the global aviation asset management market.
Market players are making high-end investments to find innovative solutions to increase the functionalities and improve the working of aviation asset management systems. Novel aircraft consist of many parts that need to be managed appropriately.
Development and integration of novel technologies like cloud, internet of things, data management tools, and predictive analytics technology is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global aviation asset management market is segmented into service type, type, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on service type, the market is divided into leasing services, technical services, and regulatory certifications. Leasing services are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Many businesses that operate airplanes in commercial airspace are seeking ways to contract out their aviation asset management tasks. Lease renewal, contract negotiation/renewal, and remarketing are some of the top leasing services in the aviation asset management sector.
Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial platforms and MRO services. Commercial platforms dominate the market and are expected to maintain dominance over the next five years. The need for commercial platforms is primarily driven by the increase in air traffic and the rise in efforts by the leading authorities to expand the aircraft fleet of their country.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aviation asset management market from 2017 to 2021.
To estimate and forecast the market size of global aviation asset management market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
To classify and forecast the global aviation asset management market based on service type, type, end use, region, and company.
To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aviation asset management market.
To identify drivers and challenges for the global aviation asset management market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aviation asset management market.
To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aviation asset management market.
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aviation asset management market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aviation asset management market.
AerCap Holdings N.V
Aviation Asset Management Inc
BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management
Acumen Aviation
AerData (Boeing Company)
GA Telesis, LLC
Skyworks Capital, LLC.
Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd.
GE Capital Aviation Services (General Electric Company)
Airbus Group
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Aviation Asset Management Market, By Service Type:
Leasing Services
Technical Services
Regulatory Certifications
Aviation Asset Management Market, By Type:
Direct Purchase
Operating Lease
Finance Lease
Sale & Lease Back
Aviation Asset Management Market, By End Use:
Commercial Platforms
MRO Services
Aviation Asset Management Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Thailand
Indonesia
Australia
South Korea
Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Russia
Poland
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Israel
UAE
Turkey
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd4gkq
