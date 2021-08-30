Global Aviation Fixed-Base Operator Market Report 2021: Escalating Demand for Hangaring Services for Large Aircraft

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed-Base Operator Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fixed-Base Operator Market is expected to reach US$ 35,497.00 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2028.



Growth of Business Aviation Sector to Drive Market During Forecast Period

The increasing number of individuals with ultrahigh net worth in developing regions is a one of the key factors boosting the business of the global aviation sector. With its large population and wealth, APAC region is in a good position to quickly tackle flexibility issues to empower efficient business travel.

Organizations such as ASEAN and APEC are synergistically working with the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) for improving transportation regulations to implement efficient solutions.



Business jet deliveries in China witnessed a decline due to poor domestic growth and poor business confidence in business jets. Despite the low demand for domestic business jets, various companies in China are confident of having new aircraft deliveries since the country is one of the main markets for the business jet in the region.

The market is expected to grow globally as falling prices of pre-owned corporate aircraft make operating leases more attractive for buyers. The demand for business jets is increasingly high due to mounting international trade and businesses, and surge in corporate travel activities, especially including managerial executives.



According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the business jet manufacturers delivered 676, 703, and 809 aircraft in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, and the production and delivery of business jets are further expected to grow in the coming years. Thus, the growth of the business aviation sector due to rising demand for business jets is bolstering the fixed-base operator market growth.



Key Findings of Study:

North America led the market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. High demand among customers and the widespread presence of fixed-base operator service providers in North America, especially in the US, boosted the growth of the fixed-base operator market.

On the other hand, the APAC region is projected to showcase tremendous demand for FBOs in the upcoming years, thus, registering the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. This is due to the significant growth in general aviation segment, particularly in Australia, China, and Southeast Asian countries.



Based on service offered, the fixed-base operator market can be segmented into hangaring, Fuelling, flight instructions, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft rental. The fuelling segment led the fixed-base operator market in 2020. At airports, the FBOs provide ground handle and fuelling services to the commercial airlines operating from the airport.

The most important thing that the buyers are looking for is the smaller airfields with quick response of the FBO, as the purchasing power varies and impacts the margins on each gallon of fuel sold. For instance, Jet Aviation (subsidiary of General Dynamics), provides fuelling services to corporate, by following the ISAGO rules set for airport operations.

The company also holds relevant license and certification training - FAR 139 fuel and fire safety, NATA safety first, and CDL.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Fixed-Base Operator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Fixed-Base Operator - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Driver

5.1.1 Growth of Business Aviation Sector

5.1.2 Fuelling Services Contribute Significantly to FBO Service Business

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Staffing Shortages and High Operational Costs

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 High Potential for FBOs in APAC

5.4 Trends:

5.4.1 Escalating Demand for Hangaring Services for Large Aircraft

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fixed-Base Operator Market - Global Market Analysis6.1 Global Fixed-Base Operator Market Overview

6.2 Global Fixed-Base Operator Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Fixed-Base Operator Market Analysis - by Services Offered

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fixed-Base Operator Market, by Services Offered (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hangaring

7.4 Fuelling

7.5 Flight Instructions

7.6 Aircraft Maintenance

7.7 Aircraft Rental



8. Fixed-Base Operator Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fixed-Base Operator Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Business Aviation

8.4 Leisure Aviation



9. Fixed-Base Operator Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Fixed-Base Operator Market - COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

Abilene Aero

Avemex Sa De Cv

Deer Jet Co. Ltd.

Dnata Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Jetex

Luxaviation Sa

Signature Aviation Plc

Swissport

Tag Aviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy2evw

