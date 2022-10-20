U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Global Aviation Fuel Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and PJSC Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aviation fuel market.

The global aviation fuel market is expected to grow from $155.92 billion in 2021 to $179.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35%. The aviation fuel market is expected to reach $255.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.18%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the aviation fuel market are British Petroleum (BP) P.L.C, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PJSC Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sinopec Group, Oman Oil Company SAOC, Neste Oyj, and TotaEnergies SE.

The aviation fuel market consists of the sale of aviation fuel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a specialized petroleum-based fuel used for aircraft propulsion that runs on gas turbine engines. Aviation fuels are of a higher quality than fuels that are used in less critical applications for example for heating or road transport.

The main types of aviation fuel include Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, avgas, and biofuel. Jet A aviation fuel is refined, light petroleum fuel which has a flashpoint higher than 38C and a freezing point of -40C during its manufacture. It is used in the turbine engines in civil aviation, commonly used in the USA. These different grades of aviation fuel includes jet fuel, biokerosene, and aviation gasoline, and they are used in commercial, military, private and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the aviation fuel market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aviation fuel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in air transportation across the globe is driving the growth of the aviation fuel market. The rising population and increasing middle-class population's earnings have significantly increased the demand for air transportation in various developed and developing countries across the world. As air transportation increases, the need for aviation fuel also increases significantly as aviation fuel is a basic requirement for aircraft to fly.

For instance, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data, U.S. airlines carried 119.47% more scheduled service passengers in October 2021 (65.6 million passengers) than in October 2020 (29.9 million passengers). Furthermore, according to the data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) India, the airlines' capacity in India in the year 2021 was found 46% higher (72,000 departures) than in October 2020 (49,150 departures in October 2020). Therefore, the rising air transportation will drive the aviation fuel market.

Biofuel that can significantly reduce carbon emissions is an emerging trend in the aviation fuel market. Biofuel refers to a renewable energy source derived from microbial, plant, or animal materials. The various types of biofuel include ethanol made from corn and sugarcane, biodiesel made from vegetable oils and liquid animal fats, green diesel made from algae and other plant sources, and biogas which is methane derived from animal manure and other digested organic material. The biofuels that are derived from grasses and plants can mitigate global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

Aviation fuel companies are increasingly investing in the production of biofuels to offer sustainbale and emission free fuel to aerospace companies. For instance, in September 2021, POET, the largest biofuels producer in the US announced the commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions at its bioprocessing facilities by 2050. Furthermore, in February 2022, Nuseed, a provider of new, sustainable plant-based solutions to growers, industry, and end-use customers, and BP Products North America Inc, an oil and gas company, made a long-term strategic offtake and market development agreement to process or sell into growing markets for the production of sustainable biofuels.

The countries covered in the aviation fuel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aviation Fuel Market Characteristics

3. Aviation Fuel Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Aviation Fuel

5. Aviation Fuel Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Aviation Fuel Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Aviation Fuel Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Aviation Fuel Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Jet A

  • Jet A1

  • Jet B

  • JP 5

  • JP 8

  • Avgas

  • Biofuel

6.2. Global Aviation Fuel Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Jet fuel

  • Aviation Gasoline

  • Biokerosene

6.3. Global Aviation Fuel Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Commercial

  • Military

  • Private

  • Others

7. Aviation Fuel Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Aviation Fuel Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Aviation Fuel Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pp9ff

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


