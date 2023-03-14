U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.25
    +17.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,954.00
    +124.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,979.75
    +48.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.40
    +11.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -1.93 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    -9.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.86
    +2.06 (+8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9850
    +0.7870 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.66
    +42.75 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.75
    -13.88 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Global Aviation Fuel Market Report 2023: Rising Initiatives by Governments to Adopt SAF Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aviation Fuel Market

Global Aviation Fuel Market
Global Aviation Fuel Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Conventional Fuel-Air Turbine Fuel, Avgas, Sustainable Fuel- Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-To-Liquid, Gas-To-Liquid), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation fuel market size is expected to grow from USD 249.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 696.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The market for aviation fuel is driven by various factors, such as demand to reduce emissions and increasing air passenger traffic. However, price difference between SAF and conventional jet fuel is limiting the overall growth of the market.

The power-to-liquid segment of sustainable fuel is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the aviation fuel market from 2022 to 2030

Based on sustainable fuel type, the power-to-liquid segment of the aviation fuel market is estimated to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Increasing need to develop renewable aviation fuels is driving the growth of power-to-liquid segment of aviation fuel market. The economic feasibility of power-to-liquid sustainable aviation fuel is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the aviation fuel market.

The narrow body aircraft type is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022. Traditionally, narrow bodies have been used for short and medium-haul flights. But technological advances, such as improved design, light composite materials, and the use of biofuel, have made it possible to fly them over longer distances due to improved fuel efficiency. With the rise in air travel and air passenger traffic, there has been a surging demand for narrow-body aircraft. These are the driving factors that are leading to the growth of aircraft type segment of the aviation fuel market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily. This has consequently created a significant demand for aviation fuel. The growth of the aviation fuel market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of aircrafts by airlines to meet the passenger traffic, largest aircraft fleet size, and the presence of major aviation fuel refineries.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aviation fuel offered by top players in the market

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aviation fuel market

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the aviation fuel market across varied regions

  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aviation fuel market

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aviation fuel market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Demand to Reduce Emissions

  • Rising Initiatives by Governments to Adopt SAF

  • Better Fuel Efficiency of SAF Than Conventional Fuel

Restraints

  • Inadequate Availability of Feedstock and Refineries to Meet SAF Production Demand

  • Harmful Environmental Effects of Aviation Fuel

  • Rising Electric and Hybrid Aircraft

  • Price Difference Between SAF and Conventional Jet Fuel

Opportunities

  • Increasing Crude Oil Prices

  • Growing Need for Alternative Aviation Fuel

  • Initiatives by Us Government to Reduce Tax on Aviation Fuel

Challenges

  • High Investments for Approval and Certification of SAF

  • Large Production of SAF Required to Meet Fuel Demand

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

250

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$249.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$696.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Fractional Distillation
6.2.2 Hydrothermal Liquefaction
6.2.3 Pyrolysis
6.3 Emerging Industry Trends
6.3.1 Alcohol-To-Jet (Atj)
6.3.2 Hycogen
6.3.3 Hybrid Electric Propulsion (Hep)
6.3.4 Sun-To-Liquid Solar Fuel
6.3.5 Hydrogen Fuel Cells (Hydrogen Propulsion)
6.3.6 Fischer-Tropsch (Ft)
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrend
6.6 Innovation and Patent Registrations

7 Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Conventional Fuel
7.2.1 Aviation Turbine Fuel
7.2.1.1 Jet A
7.2.1.2 Jet A1
7.2.2 Avgas
7.3 Sustainable Fuel
7.3.1 Biofuel
7.3.2 Hydrogen Fuel
7.3.3 Power-To-Liquid
7.3.4 Gas-To-Liquid

8 Aviation Fuel Market, by Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fixed Wing
8.2.1 Commercial Aviation
8.2.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft
8.2.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft
8.2.1.3 Regional Jet
8.2.2 Military Aviation
8.2.2.1 Fighter Aircraft
8.2.2.2 Transport Aircraft
8.2.2.3 Special Mission Aircraft
8.2.3 Business Jet & General Aviation
8.2.3.1 Business Jet
8.2.3.2 Light Aircraft
8.3 Rotary Wing
8.3.1 Civil Helicopter
8.3.2 Military Helicopter
8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav)
8.4.1 Fixed Wing Uav
8.4.2 Rotary Wing Uav
8.4.3 Hybrid Wing Uav

9 Aviation Fuel Market, by Region

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aemetis

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation

  • British Petroleum (Bp)

  • Chevron Corporation

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Fulcrum Bioenergy

  • Gazprom

  • Gevo Inc.

  • Indian Oil Corporation

  • Lanzatech

  • Lukoil

  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation

  • Neste

  • Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC

  • Petrobras

  • Prometheus Fuels

  • Red Rock Biofuels

  • Shell

  • Sinopec Corporation

  • Totalenergies

  • Valero Energy Corporation

  • Virent

  • Wastefuel

  • World Energy

  • World Fuel Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cs0q0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. "We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry, one can watch stocks like GOLD, RGLD, AU and AUY backed by their growth prospects.

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailurePorts and customs offic

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

    MILAN (Reuters) -Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders at UniCredit reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new incentive scheme. After urging UniCredit shareholders to vote against Orcel's remuneration when he first joined in 2021, ISS last year noted his package, especially a 15 million euro ($16 million) severance payment, remained of concern, stopping short of calling for a rejection. But two years after hiring the former head of investment banking at UBS, UniCredit is now proposing hiking Orcel's fixed salary by 30% while a corresponding increase in the variable pay would be tied to the group beating financial targets.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

    China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. All types of visas will resume from Wednesday.

  • Novartis Starts Sale of Some Ophthalmology Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is kicking off the sale of some ophthalmology assets, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to prune its portfolio and focus on growth areas.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisi

  • Silicon Valley Bank 'conducting business as usual', new CEO says

    Earlier in the day, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had tapped former Fannie Mae head Mayopoulos as CEO of the newly created entity, named Silicon Valley Bank N.A, after the regulator took control of SVB following its collapse that crippled stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets. The regulator transferred all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to this newly created bridge bank and had said all depositors will have access to their money beginning Monday morning.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Growing Residential Installations

    SEIA expects total U.S. solar installations in 2023 to reach 28.4 GWdc, reflecting a stark improvement of 41% from the 2022 tally. You may keep an eye on ENPH, FSLR & CSIQ.